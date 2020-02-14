Real housewives of Atlanta Porsha Williams pregnant again! (Photos)

Mors News learned that Porsha Williams of Real Housewives of Atlanta is pregnant again. The beautiful reality star and her fiance Dennis McKinley expect their second child together.

Porsha and Dennis welcomed their daughter Pilar McKinley into the world last year, and now they are at # 2.

And Porsha seems very happy and excited about her pregnancy. MTO News met Porsha two days ago, at the birthday party of her Atlanta housewife, Marlo Hampton. Posha was wearing a sexy pink dress, which clearly showed her baby's bulge.

Porsha also refrained from drinking alcohol throughout the night, MTO News confirmed. And that is quite rare, especially for the reality star Bravo.

But Porsha was still his usual bubbly self, and he definitely appeared on the dance floor.

Here are photos that show the new beauty bump in Atlanta: