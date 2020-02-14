Real experts criticize Meghan and Harry for the sudden dismissal of 15 UK employees

A video of Meghan Markle wearing a bright hat and blowing a party whistle was rated & # 39; rude & # 39; today, as it was released hours after it was revealed that the couple will close their Buckingham Palace office and stay with 15 British employees.

The behind-the-scenes movie of the British Duchess of the Duchess and editor Edward Enninful is another sign that the couple has abandoned their experienced London team for & # 39; Hollywood PRs & # 39; that & # 39; will monetize & # 39; the Sussex Royal brand, experts told MailOnline.

Richard Fitzwilliams, real commentator and former editor of International Who & # 39; s Who, said: & # 39; It's a case of playing your own trumpet or party trumpet in this case, at the wrong time. This should normally have been fun to watch, but its time is unbearable. He just doesn't care and doesn't care who knows it.

Prince Charles biographer Tom Bower told MailOnline that the measure shows that "Meghan has been put in the hands of Hollywood-like celebrity promoters."

He added: “ Unlike his former British staff who were sensitive to the requirements of the royal family, their new public relations managers intend to exploit and monetize every opportunity to promote the Meghan brand, regardless of any shame it causes the Queen & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Today, a video behind the scenes of Meghan was published on social media with editor Edward Enninful, hours after it emerged, the Sussex would fire their London team.

Meghan and Harry are building a new life in Canada and will depend on a US team. UU. So that your public relations councils make your experience redundant.

Meghan Markle is seen in a fit of laughter in a candid snapshot shared by British Vogue editor Edward Enninful British Vogue editor Edward Enninful shared this candid snapshot of him and Meghan Markle from behind the scenes of his Forces for Change edition last year Meghan Markle is seen in a fit of laughter in a candid snapshot shared by British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, from behind the scenes of his Forces for Change problem last year. The Duchess of Sussex, 38, & # 39; surprised & # 39; Enninful with an impromptu celebration to mark his collaboration in the September edition in an invisible video shared last night. He handed the fashion designer a shiny party hat and horns as a thank you for agreeing to let her be the magazine's first guest editor. In the two-and-a-half minute clip posted on the Sussex Royal Instagram page, the duo called the women Meghan selected for her cover. Enninful also praised the duchess for her "editor's eye,quot; and said: "I had never seen anything like that." You were so thorough from beginning to end. The video, which was filmed in London in August last year, begins with Enninful revealing that he received a text message from Meghan asking him to help her with his Smart Works project. He remembered being & # 39; so excited & # 39; when he entered Kensington Palace, to which Meghan replied: & # 39; Oh, my God & # 39 ;. Enninful said: "I thought:" Nice to meet you, Duchess. "And you were like …" Call me Meghan! " After he agreed to work with her on his charity project, Meghan told him how he decided to see if he could & # 39; push him a little more & # 39; and ask him if he was willing to let his guest edit an edition of Vogue.

The couple's decision to make their British team redundant is the most certain sign that they and their son Archie are unlikely to live again in the UK, it has been said that the news will be “ devastating & # 39; & # 39; for the queen.

Many of the 15 Sussex employees were recruited after their 2018 wedding, some joined only a few months before they decided to resign as royalty during their stay in Vancouver at Christmas.

And today, Harry and Meghan's official Sussex Royal Instagram account posted invisible photos and videos along with British Vogue, as it emerged that British workers will lose their jobs.

Phil Dampier, author of Royally Suited Harry and Meghan In They Own Words, suggested that the couple's decision to leave their great London team was "impressive."

He said: “ The speed with which Harry and Meghan are breaking ties with the United Kingdom and the royal family and establishing their new life in North America is impressive and makes you realize that they have been planning a lot of this for many months

"I'm sure the Queen will be devastated, since there seems to be no turning back for them and it will be very difficult for them to return on the rare occasions when Harry is needed for a great royal event."

And in Vogue's British social media posts he said: “ It could go well with some younger people, in the US. UU. And with those of the fashion industry. But to me it seems quite empty, selfish and superficial. Fans may love it, but many people will find it a bit fake & # 39 ;.

It is said that the couple's team was surprised by the decision, especially after having done everything possible in a context of multiple international advisers, publicists and high-profile friends who acted for them, royalty members said.

Kensington Palace has refused to comment on the story.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the news to their team in person in January following the announcement that they would resign as high-ranking royalty.

While one or two can be absorbed back into the royal house, most are now negotiating redundancy packages.

They are the last victims of the decisive decision of Harry and Meghan to move to North America and make a fortune outside the Royal Family.

Last night, Buckingham Palace said it did not comment on personnel matters, but it is understood that royalty, including the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William, are aware of the office's closing and layoffs.

A source told the Post: & # 39; Given his decision to step back, an office in Buckingham Palace is no longer needed. While the details are still being finalized and efforts are being made to redistribute the people inside the royal house, unfortunately there will be some layoffs & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Prince Charles's biographer Tom Bower (pictured) told MailOnline that the measure shows that & # 39; Meghan has been put in the hands of Hollywood-style celebrity promoters & # 39;

Phil Dampier (left) suggested that the couple's decision to eliminate their London team was "impressive," while Richard Fitzwilliams (right) called the moment "unbearable."

Among those who lose their jobs are the newly appointed private secretary of the couple, Fiona Mcilwham, although she is on duty in the Office of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and is likely to find her in a position at Whitehall, and her huge head of communications, Sara Latham.

Harry's program coordinator, Clara Loughran, who was so well regarded by the prince that she was asked to give Meghan her bouquet of flowers in the church on her wedding day, will go.

In addition to Miss Latham, who previously worked for the Obama and was the main campaign advisor to Hillary Clinton, her assistant, the assistant communications secretary, Marnie Gaffney, leaves.

Member of the Buckingham Palace press team, much loved and long-standing, played an important role in supporting Harry in his military work and organized his successful official tours and those of Meghan to Australia and Africa.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, gave the fashion designer a bright party hat and horns as a thank you for agreeing to let her be the magazine's first guest editor.

Friends said today Gaffney was offered another role at Buckingham Palace, but had decided to accept the redundancy package offered.

A source said: & # 39; She had the option of returning to the Palace, and they wanted her to stay.

& # 39; But she decided it was a natural ending after a decade with the royal family.

& # 39; You will receive your agreement and expect to take on some new and different challenges & # 39;

The Queen made her a member of the Royal Victorian Order because of her dedicated service.

Fiona McWilwham, private secretary of the Duchess of Sussex, appears in an undated photograph. Among those who lose their jobs is the newly appointed private secretary of the couple, Fiona Mcilwham, although he is on duty in the Office of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and is likely to be found a role in Whitehall

The chief of communications, Sara Latham, during a visit of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex to the Chamber of Canada to meet with Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada in the United Kingdom, as well as the staff to thank you on January 7, 2020

Project manager of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Clara Loughran née Madden at Trinity College during the royal visit to Dublin, Ireland. Harry's program coordinator, Clara Loughran, who was so well regarded by the prince that she was asked to give Meghan her bouquet of flowers in the church on her wedding day, will go

Marnie Gaffney of London is named a member of the Royal Victorian Order by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in an undated photograph. It is understood that the assistant to the assistant secretary of communications, Marnie Gaffney, leaves

The other press officer who lost her job is Julie Burley, who worked for Harry, William and Kate in their successful mental health campaign Heads Together.

The assistant communications secretary was chased by Harry and Meghan and led the press team at their Invictus Games. He has also handled the media side of many of the couple's domestic commitments and sponsorships.

David Watkins, poaching the Burberry fashion house in August as the couple's social media expert, is also out.

The source insisted that while & # 39; Megxit & # 39; It had been a total shock to the team, most accept their fate. & # 39; The Duke and Duchess have a small team, less than 15 people. The team is very loyal to the Sussex and understands and respects the decision they have made & # 39; & # 39 ;, said the source.

& # 39; All are close and support each other. The team is busy helping to establish their Royal Highnesses for the future and working on a series of final commitments & # 39; & # 39 ;.

It is understood that this includes the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7, which will be Harry's last engagement as Captain General of the Royal Marines. He and Meghan are also expected to attend Commonwealth Day service on March 9.

A Twitter image shows Harry and Meghan's real assistant, Julie Burley. The other press officer who lost her job is Julie Burley, who worked for Harry, William and Kate in their successful mental health campaign Heads Together.

David Watkins, Britain's social media consultant, Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, walks through the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London on January 16, 2020. David Watkins, sneaked from the Burberry fashion house in August as the couple's social networks. Expert, is also out.

One or two more commitments are being scheduled before the couple returns to Canada to embark on their new life. When they announced their decision to move back in early January, Harry and Meghan insisted they would divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America. But this latest move suggests that any trip back to the UK will be limited. A source said: & # 39; I think they will come back a bit. They really plan to keep their sponsorships and keep that job in the UK.

Some outgoing staff began working with Harry long before his marriage to Meghan.

A real source told the Mail: "I don't think it's a surprise to anyone that these have been incredibly difficult circumstances for their team, that they have experienced very difficult times in recent times." They are all good people, very loyal and bright in their jobs, and they all feel an incredible shame for them & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Another source made it clear that the couple's decision to hire a team of agents and publicists based in the United States, many of whom worked for Meghan as an actress, had made life incredibly difficult for Palace staff.

The couple has been organizing private commitments and meetings with the United States team and hired a Canadian designer to create a new website without the participation of real advisors.

This has led to a series of shameful mistakes. "There are several cases where the Palace team clearly gave them advice and they were not heard," the source revealed. "They have done their best in a context of multiple international advisers, publicists and high profile friends."

& # 39; Harry and Meghan's team is so loyal, probably even to blame sometimes. They are fighting the fire for the couple while they know they are about to lose their jobs. Efforts are being made to redistribute some people. But, in truth, it will be a small fraction of the total staff.

A small team will continue to work privately in London to plan Harry's new green travel initiative, Travalyst, launched last year.

It is believed that layoffs will be concluded when Harry and Meghan make the & # 39; transition & # 39; by resigning when royals have formally concluded

This is likely to occur in mid or late March, when they return for their final official duties.

————————————————– ————————————————– —————–

Richard Kay: both for maintaining ties with Britain

No one can really say that they did not see this coming. The dice, after all, was thrown at that historic Sandringham summit when it was announced that Harry and Meghan were abandoning their real life for a future that could still be difficult to achieve.

Even so, the news that they had given marching orders to virtually all of the staff in his palace, whose only crime had been to serve the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was relentless with the utmost devotion.

Now it sounds how hollow are those reassuring words, issued just a month ago on behalf of the couple, that would divide their time, and their responsibilities, between the United Kingdom and Canada.

For the only interpretation that is drawn from the Daily Mail's revelation is that the idea of ​​a half-incoming, half-excluded existence, with them choosing what they would do to help the Queen and when they would do it, was nothing less than half-baked .

Now it seems little more than a portion of real deception, which was sold to us to make your departure from these coasts somehow more tasty.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave the House of Canada on January 7, 2020 in London, England.

In private, many members of the royal family questioned how practical such an arrangement could be. For the staff, who even yesterday were still fighting the fire on behalf of Harry and Meghan, especially for reports that the Prince was approaching Goldman Sachs, the most powerful investment bank in the world, his looting is, of course , a personal tragedy.

Many had been recruited into the heady emotion that surrounded the couple after their 2018 wedding, attracted by their promise to be the most modern and progressive members of the royal family.

Some had resigned from other posts, and it is likely that only a few could be absorbed by other palace roles. But while they will have every reason to feel bitterly disappointed by the way their loyalty has been rewarded, the implications of these substantial internal changes are profound.

Richard Kay: so that the only interpretation that is drawn from the Daily Mail's revelation is that the idea of ​​a half existence, half out, with them choosing what they would do to help the Queen (pictured in June last year) and when they would do it, it was nothing less than half cooked.

The courtiers believe that they not only signal the end of Sussex's ties with Britain, but also a "change of power,quot; towards Meghan. In just over a month, Harry lost a terrifying amount. He has broken up with his family, his friends and his way of life. He will never wear the military uniform he loved so much again. By separating from his dedicated London secretary, he is now effectively cutting off his real connections.

There will also be speculation about what this means for the couple's son, Archie, and their education. Will he become the first of the Queen's great-grandchildren to be educated abroad?

Meanwhile, Harry's wife has secured her transfer back to her adoptive home in Canada, where she has a team of primarily American professionals who helped her develop her acting career.

It is they who will now guide the couple. They include an American public relations company, Sunshine Sachs, along with Meghan's former agent, lawyer and business manager.

Without the familiarity of his London advisors, Harry is likely to become increasingly dependent on Meghan's team.

And with those figures in command, there is a possibility that the couple will make more appearances of the type they made last week when they were invited to a conference for JP Morgan in Florida, where they rubbed shoulders with some of the richest in the United States . figures.

In her statement a month ago, Harry's grandmother spoke carefully and precisely about the discussion she had "about the future of my grandson and his family."

By allowing a transition period for both parties to adjust and by refusing to strip the couple of their RHS titles, although they will not use them, the Queen made it clear, despite her sadness, that the door was still open.

The inevitable conclusion is that, by issuing redundancy notices to their staff, Harry and Meghan slammed the door.