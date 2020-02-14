Raytheon shared a unique video of Griffin missile tests – Defense Blog

On Thursday, Raytheon Co., one of the world's largest defense contractors, shared a video of Griffin missile weapons tests.

Video posted on Twitter in Fer. 13 seems to show the test of the Griffin low-cost modular system, which can be launched from the ground or from the air like a rocket-propelled missile or launched from the air like a guided bomb.

"The Griffin missile is a multiplatform and multi-service weapon with a proven track record," said Raytheon's tweet.

The company's website said the Griffin missile is a multiplatform and multi-service weapon that has a proven track record of successful rapid integration into land, sea and air platforms.

It is available in two variants: Griffin A, which is a rear ejection missile and Griffin B, which is a frontal firing missile. Raytheon continues to evaluate additional improvements to Griffin that allow the warrior.

The Griffin missile offers the user flexible employment options through a simple and easy-to-operate graphical user interface. The user can select between multiple flight profiles and fuzing modes. It also provides lethal effects and employs a GPS-assisted inertia guide and a semi-active laser finder for precise accuracy.

GRIFFIN ONE MISSILE

A rear ejection missile from a common launch tube

Deployed from platforms such as the C-130 plane

It is 43 inches long, weighs 34 pounds and has a low warhead collateral damage of 13 pounds

Production started in 2008.

GRIFFIN B MISSILE

A frontal firing missile that uses a composite launch tube

Launches from rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, land launch applications and maritime platforms.

Operational on coastal patrol vessels in the US Navy Cyclone Patrol class. UU.

It is 43 inches long, weighs 34 pounds and has a low warhead collateral damage of 13 pounds

Production started in 2010.