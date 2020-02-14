Home Latest News Raytheon shared a unique video of Griffin missile tests – Defense Blog

On Thursday, Raytheon Co., one of the world's largest defense contractors, shared a video of Griffin missile weapons tests.

Video posted on Twitter in Fer. 13 seems to show the test of the Griffin low-cost modular system, which can be launched from the ground or from the air like a rocket-propelled missile or launched from the air like a guided bomb.

"The Griffin missile is a multiplatform and multi-service weapon with a proven track record," said Raytheon's tweet.

The company's website said the Griffin missile is a multiplatform and multi-service weapon that has a proven track record of successful rapid integration into land, sea and air platforms.

It is available in two variants: Griffin A, which is a rear ejection missile and Griffin B, which is a frontal firing missile. Raytheon continues to evaluate additional improvements to Griffin that allow the warrior.

The Griffin missile offers the user flexible employment options through a simple and easy-to-operate graphical user interface. The user can select between multiple flight profiles and fuzing modes. It also provides lethal effects and employs a GPS-assisted inertia guide and a semi-active laser finder for precise accuracy.

GRIFFIN ONE MISSILE

  • A rear ejection missile from a common launch tube
  • Deployed from platforms such as the C-130 plane
  • It is 43 inches long, weighs 34 pounds and has a low warhead collateral damage of 13 pounds
  • Production started in 2008.

GRIFFIN B MISSILE

  • A frontal firing missile that uses a composite launch tube
  • Launches from rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, land launch applications and maritime platforms.
  • Operational on coastal patrol vessels in the US Navy Cyclone Patrol class. UU.
  • It is 43 inches long, weighs 34 pounds and has a low warhead collateral damage of 13 pounds
  • Production started in 2010.

