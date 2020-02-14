Rasheeda Frost invites fans to spend Valentine's Day at The Frost Bistro – Check out the special offers!

Rasheeda Frost made fans happy when he invited them to spend Valentine's Day at her and at the Kirk Frost Bistro. He also told fans what they could enjoy there tonight.

‘Spend your Valentine's day with us at @frostbistro ❤️❤️ 281 Peters St. SW Atlanta, GA, no reservations needed! #frostbistro #valentines #love #goodfood #atlanta, "Rasheeda captioned his post.

A fan praised the place and said: "Now, this is how you do it,quot;, you definitely have my support "❤️".

Someone else also only had good words about the Frost Bistro and said: ‘The atmosphere is unparalleled in the Frost Bistro. The customer service was excellent, s / o for Kelsey and the kind of light skin behind the bar. And the food was A1, we will come back every time we are in the A @rasheeda. "

A fan told the Chief: "I will be there on Friday for sure, I hope you are there when you touch the ground. I love you both,quot; and it's my birthday @ frost117 @rasheeda. "

Someone else wrote: ‘Make sure you and your date are presented on time because you are going to give away your table. It is a good restaurant but it is too tight in its seats. Being so close to people makes it difficult to have that private moment with your appointment without hearing the following table. But good food "and excellent staff,quot;.

Rasheeda also had an interesting message that he wanted to share with his fans, and it seems to be about the enemies:

People completely agreed with his message, and made sure to tell him this in the comments section.

Not long ago, Rasheeda and Kirk showed love to the camera, and fans were really happy to see them in such a good place.

People sent their best wishes and blessings to the couple, telling them that they are happy to see that they are still together.



