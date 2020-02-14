Rapper Royce 5’9 ":" It's okay to be racist. "

Detroit rapper Royce 5 & # 39; 9 "believes it's time for everyone to stop being so politically correct, and even says it's okay to be racist.

The rapper sat down to cut it with Level, where he told them he thinks it's okay for people to disagree with each other. When the publication asked him how he feels about the fact that many of his followers can also support President Donald Trump, he was fine about it.

"I touch the perspective on [The Allegory] a lot. I am in love with the idea that two people could be looking at the same thing, seeing it in two totally different ways, and neither of them is really wrong. Your truth is how you see it, based on your perspective. How you feel is your truth. If you can live in that truth, and I and we can agree with the music and coexist in the same environment, the same show? We don't have to agree on the shit while the correct song is there, "he said, referring to his new album, which will be released next week.

He continued: "We need to start being fine with not agreeing on everything. It's okay not to agree," he said. "It's even okay to be racist. I'm not the racism police. I'm very aware that I have to protect my energy. I can't get in the position where I get angry all the time. The way someone sees me. The only thing that I demand is respect. That's all. I can have dinner with a racist person as long as you don't disrespect me. People get so tense when you want to start talking about hard issues. Everyone who ignores it won't do it disappear! "

