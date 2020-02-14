Home Entertainment Rapper Royce 5’9 ":" It's okay to be racist. "

Rapper Royce 5’9 ":" It's okay to be racist. "

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Detroit rapper Royce 5 & # 39; 9 "believes it's time for everyone to stop being so politically correct, and even says it's okay to be racist.

The rapper sat down to cut it with Level, where he told them he thinks it's okay for people to disagree with each other. When the publication asked him how he feels about the fact that many of his followers can also support President Donald Trump, he was fine about it.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©