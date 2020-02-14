Rangers erase the deficit of 2 goals, beat wildly 4-3 in shooting – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLd2184461614edb9918e44e11e58ddb5411% %MINIFYHTMLd2184461614edb9918e44e11e58ddb5412%

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – Mika Zibanejad scored with 1:06 to play in the regulation to send it overtime and then had a goal in the shooting, helping the Rangers erase a two-goal deficit in the third period and beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 Thursday night.

Losing 3-2, New York took goalie Alexandar Georgiev with 1:41 left for an additional skater and the move was worth it when the 24th goal of the Zibanejad season tied him. His redirection caught Alex Stalock out of position and slipped between Wild's goalie skate and the post.

"I didn't even know if I was going to get to the network, to be honest," Zibanejad said. “It was a difficult pass. I just tried to redirect it. I don't think I've seen it. "

After extra time without goals, Zibanejad beat Stalock with a setback in the shooting. Artemi Panarin also scored to get the first shooting victory of the season in New York.

The Rangers entered the game 1-17-0 when they left after two periods.

"We just never quit," Rangers coach David Quinn said. "We've been talking about the fact that the belief we have in each other continues to grow throughout the season. It was never more evident than it was tonight.

Panarin added an objective in regulation, as did Pavel Buchnevich. Georgiev stopped 23 shots when the Rangers won their third straight game.

"This is the kind of victory you want to build on," Rangers center Ryan Strome said. "Hopefully we can move on."

Ryan Donato, Jonas Brodin and Jordan Greenway scored for Minnesota, which led 3-1 until the middle of the third period.

"What we were doing obviously was not enough," Greenway said. "We did not do what we did in the first and second period."

New York scored a 3-2 goal when Buchnevich scored at 11:51 of the third. The disk bounced off the net before finally moving on to Stalock.

Donato opened the scoring for Minnesota with a setback that went through the legs of a Rangers defender and passed to Georgiev.

New York responded when Panarin tied him temporarily with a goal in the first period, his 29th season leader.

Brodin scored his first goal since November 19 to put Minnesota ahead 2-1 in the first. It was only Brodin's second goal of the season.

Minnesota seemed to increase its leadership in the middle of the second period when Matt Dumba's shot fluttered through traffic to the net. But New York challenged the goal, which was eventually rejected by goalkeeper interference.

"They said I had enough time to get out of the way," said Wild coach Bruce Boudreau. "I thought they pushed him when he was in the crease, and when you're skating that's a difficult thing."

The Wild regained the goal later in the second when Greenway deflected a shot from Brodin to send it to Georgiev. The assistance gave Brodin his first multipoint game since December 14.

Minnesota was 0 by 2 in the power game. New York has not allowed a power goal in its last four games.

Stalock saved the defense glove Jacob Trouba in the last minute of extra time to keep the game alive. Stalock finished with 28 saves.

NOTES: Wild C Mikko Koivu got his 500th assist in his career on Donato's first goal. Minnesota's opponents are 4 by 5 in the coaches' challenges this season. The Rangers D Marc Staal scratched with the flu.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Rangers: in Columbus on Friday night.

Wild: host San José on Saturday night.

