R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend reveals new details about the stomach about her alleged sexual abuse and behavior

Kitti Jones, one of R. Kelly's ex-girlfriends, appeared in many headlines when she appeared in Dr. Oz's show, where he opened up and talked about his relationship with the dishonored R,amp;B singer.

During the interview, which aired on Thursday, Jones shared some of the devastating abuses he had to endure during the entire time he was involved with the artist "I think I can fly."

According to Kelly's ex-girlfriend, 41, during their relationship, which lasted approximately two years from 2011 to 2013, the famous musician used to harm her physically and mentally repeatedly.

Jones said that sometimes, Kelly would even refuse to give her food, and lack of food made her lose consciousness multiple times.

She said: "I was starving excessively," he added, saying that "the longest time I have spent was almost three days, but I had passed out."

Jones also stated that the singer was so controlling that when he needed to use the bathroom, he had to ask his partner for approval.

However, Jones explained that he believed that Kelly's violent attitude originated from the fact that he himself was the victim of abuse, which happened when he was still a child.

Kelly had previously shared with Jones that he had been sexually abused by a person who lived nearby.

In addition, Jones confessed that as his relationship with Kelly progressed, he began to demand that she do unusual sexual acts that she connected with the abuse she had suffered in her past.

She continued to reveal: “Later in the relationship, there were things he asked me to do, sexually, that connected with the abuse. And that was when I felt really bad doing that because I knew where it came from. They were some pretty graphic things. "

He also explained why he didn't share his story with the world before: "We weren't living in the climate we are in now. It would have seemed funny to people because the narrative was always, only attracted to a young woman, under age. So, I'm an adult woman, who's going to believe me? Then, I had to make it work. "

The first time Jones raised his voice and talked about how Kelly was mistreated was in 2017, but at that time, the "Ignition,quot; singer denied all her claims, stating that she had bad motives.



