R. Kelly faces a new federal indictment in Chicago; Add new victim, but eliminate another – Up News Info Chicago

A new federal indictment has been issued against the beleaguered singer R. Kelly in Chicago, adding a new victim of sexual abuse not mentioned in the original case, but eliminating another victim from the charges.

According to the original charges in Chicago, Kelly sexually abused five girls in the late 1990s, made four videos of one of the victims and then paid money in silence and made threats to cover up their sexual crimes.

One of the victims of the original indictment, identified only as Minor 2, has now been removed from a list of victims. She identifies in the new indictment as Individual D, although the new charges no longer accuse Kelly of sexually abusing her when she was a minor. Instead, he states that Kelly arranged to pay a total of $ 350,000 to return two videos that show him having sex with her and a minor girl identified only as a Minor 1.

A new victim, identified only as Minor 6, has been added to the list of victims in the case. According to the indictment, Kelly met Minor 6 in 1997 or 1998, when he was 14 or 15 years old.

The new indictment does not specify when Kelly is accused of sexually abusing Minor 6, but says he was under 18 at the time.

So, although five victims remain in the case, they are not the same five victims originally listed.

The youngest 1 is the same girl who was at the center of a child pornography case filed against Kelly in 2002. She was acquitted in that case in 2008.

With a new indictment in the case, Kelly will have to appear for a new reading of charges at some point, but that hearing has not yet been scheduled. However, you must return to federal court on March 5 for a state hearing on the original accusation.

Federals said Kelly forced Minor 1 and her parents to lie to the police and the Cook County grand jury about Kelly's sexual crimes.

Kelly's former manager, Derrel McDavid, is charged along with Kelly in the case, accused of conspiring to cover up videos Kelly made of himself sexually abusing children. Federal prosecutors say McDavid instructed the father of Minor 1 & # 39; to deny that she was the girl in the video, and Kelly persuaded the girl to falsely deny that he had abused her, and falsely deny that she was on tape

The feds also accuse Kelly of making payments and buying gifts for Minor 1 and her parents between 2000 and 2015 to keep them quiet about the videos.

Kelly and McDavid are also accused of paying others not to cooperate with the investigation and help cover up evidence, including videos.

Another Kelly employee, Milton "June,quot; Brown, faces charges of child pornography; accused of helping to send videos of Kelly's sexual crimes in the United States mail.

Kelly faces separate charges in a federal indictment in New York, another indictment in Cook County and another case in Minnesota.

Federal charges in New York accuse Kelly of using her fame to recruit young women and girls for illegal sexual activities. The case of organized crime also accuses him of kidnapping, sexual exploitation of a child and forced labor. In December, federal prosecutors added bribery charges against Kelly, related to his marriage in 1994 with the late singer Aaliyah, who was only 15 at the time. Prosecutors accused Kelly of planning with others to pay a "fraudulent identification,quot; for her. The marriage was annulled months later due to Aaliyah's age.

In Cook County, local prosecutors accused Kelly of sexually assaulting and abusing four victims years ago. Three of the accusers were minors at that time.

In Minnesota, state prosecutors accused Kelly of prostituting herself with a minor girl.

Kelly's federal trial in Chicago is scheduled for April, her federal trial in New York is scheduled for July and her court trial in Cook County is scheduled for September. A trial date has not yet been established in Minnesota.

Kelly and her co-defendants pleaded not guilty to all charges.