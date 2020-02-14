Quentin Miller says that beef Drake & Meek Mill killed his career!

Quentin Miller, the man who was discovered as Drake's ghost writer during his high-profile fight with Meek Mill, has talked about how to get caught in the crossfire of the fief has ruined his career.

Thursday was the fifth anniversary of Drake's "If you are reading this,quot; album, it's too late, but for Miller, he says the anniversary is not happy for him.

"It's different for me. Try to act as if it didn't even exist. The biggest project of my entire career, which is much stronger. Unfortunately, I don't have the good memories everyone has. All my good memories were killed the day I Meek Mandela … he'll buy that shit since he got out of jail, whatever, the day he put my name there, my whole place exploded. Basically, he just screwed everything up, brother, "he said, speaking to the camera.

According to Miller, his relationship with DJ Drama and Don Cannon was also ruined: “It was a great confusion, and everyone was trying to find out who was to blame. They just won't know what that pressure was like, it was a lot, it was hot. That's one of the biggest things I regret was having screwed up that relationship.

"In the end, Drake and Meek are best friends now, they watch basketball games, they do shows and sh * t, so what is that all about?" Everyone could move on because everyone else's careers were already established. "