Public review: Love Aaj Kal

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Public review: Love Aaj Kal

The highly anticipated film by Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, Love Aaj Kal, premiered today in theaters. The director of Imtiaz Ali is a romantic saga of love. A sequel to his own 2009 success, also titled Love Aaj Kal, the film shows the complexities in love between two different time zones, that is, the 1990s and 2020s. The film also stars the newcomer Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda.

The rumor about the film was high due to the extensive promotions and the rumors of a link between Sara and Kartik. Fans, who captured the first show of the movie, went to Twitter to share what they thought of the movie. Calling it different from the original, some fans appreciated Kartik's double acting in the movie.

%MINIFYHTML8f9faacc1e359909c6810a14ae2180b011%%MINIFYHTML8f9faacc1e359909c6810a14ae2180b012%

Love AAj Kal public review

This is what Internet users say about the protagonist of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

%MINIFYHTML8f9faacc1e359909c6810a14ae2180b013%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here