Protests in Algeria: a year since the demonstrations against the government began | Algeria News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Protests are expected on Friday larger than normal in Algeria.

It is the first anniversary of the beginning of the mass movement that overthrew the longest ruler of Algeria.

Despite the fall of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, protesters demand freedom and democracy, as well as the elimination of those they call "the ruling elite."

Victoria Gatenby from Al Jazeera reports.

