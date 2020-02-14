Home Latest News Protests force Canadian Railway to close its eastern network | Canada news

Protests force Canadian Railway to close its eastern network | Canada news

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Protests force Canadian Railway to close its eastern network | Canada news
%MINIFYHTMLe220a8ae77ec1ab3b2df4b1e3ecbd69411% %MINIFYHTMLe220a8ae77ec1ab3b2df4b1e3ecbd69412%

The Canadian National Railway or CN Rail has announced that it will close its eastern network after indigenous-led protesters blocked the rail lines for days.

The decision has forced the cancellation of almost all passenger train services across the country.

%MINIFYHTMLe220a8ae77ec1ab3b2df4b1e3ecbd69413%%MINIFYHTMLe220a8ae77ec1ab3b2df4b1e3ecbd69414%

The protests are against the construction of a pipeline through the traditional lands of an indigenous group.

%MINIFYHTMLe220a8ae77ec1ab3b2df4b1e3ecbd69415% %MINIFYHTMLe220a8ae77ec1ab3b2df4b1e3ecbd69416%

Nicola Gage of Al Jazeera reports.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©