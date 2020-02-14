Protests force Canadian Railway to close its eastern network | Canada news

%MINIFYHTMLe220a8ae77ec1ab3b2df4b1e3ecbd69411% %MINIFYHTMLe220a8ae77ec1ab3b2df4b1e3ecbd69412%

The Canadian National Railway or CN Rail has announced that it will close its eastern network after indigenous-led protesters blocked the rail lines for days.

The decision has forced the cancellation of almost all passenger train services across the country.

The protests are against the construction of a pipeline through the traditional lands of an indigenous group.

Nicola Gage of Al Jazeera reports.