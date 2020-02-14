Protests at Senn High after students say they were insulted by a teacher – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – A Senn high school teacher was under investigation Thursday night, after a student said he said: "Go back to your country."

The gym teacher has been removed from school. Your final employment status will be announced after an investigation by the Chicago Public Schools.

As Marissa Parra of Up News Info 2 reported on Thursday, it all started with the student sitting for the National Anthem. The incident has caused protests in the halls.

VIDEO: A Hispanic student says she sat down for the national anthem, says her teacher told her: "Go back to your country,quot; Chicago Senn High School students are now taking a sitting position (video taken and shared yesterday by a student) @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/fylwBDhEvw – Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) February 13, 2020

On Wednesday, Senn's students, 5900 N. Glenwood Ave., sat down after the teacher was accused of racial discrimination.

Tionda Cobb and Yesica Salazar, senior year students, said they were in the Hispanic Heritage Assembly at the end of January when their teacher noticed they were not representing the National Anthem.

"He asked me:" Why aren't you standing? "And I told him that I have personal feelings against this country, in which he interrupted me and told me to return to my country," Salazar said. "And I said," I was born here. "

They said that a few minutes earlier, the same teacher asked Cobb if her legs were broken.

“He told me, do I get reduced lunch? In which I nodded, yes, and he told me that people had died for this country, "Cobb said.

They say they both received an ultimatum from another teacher.

"You can defend the National Anthem or you can leave the auditorium," Cobb said.

The students said they are frustrated by the lack of action by the Chicago Public Schools. They said that the reason they waited weeks for the protest was to give the school time to respond.

But they said nothing changed.

Students on Wednesday were seen with posters with phrases like "Keep Senn's racism free."

The CPS website promotes diversity at Senn High School. Of the approximately 1,500 students there, almost half identify themselves as Hispanic and almost a quarter identify themselves as black.

CPS told us in response that they had launched an investigation.

"CPS is committed to fostering learning environments that encompass and support all students, and the alleged actions of the teacher in question go against our beliefs and priorities as a school district," the school district said in a statement. "The district is opening an investigation into the alleged actions, and we support students who have raised their concerns peacefully."

Chicago police said they had to end a fight between two students during Wednesday's protest. A 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with a minor charge of aggression.

Late Thursday, Senn's principal, Mary Beck, issued the following letter to Senn's students and parents announcing that CPS had decided to withdraw the teacher from the school. She wrote that a final determination will be made later on whether the teacher can return:

Dear Senn Parents and Families:

The safety and well-being of your children is always our top priority, and I am writing to inform you about a situation that involves a staff member. On January 30, 2020, the day of an assembly, I informed the district that one of our staff members could have communicated inappropriately with the students. While I worked with the district to gather information about this accusation, it may seem that the voices of our students were not heard. I want to assure you that this was not the case.

As an investigation by the Office of Student Protection and Title IX (OSP) progressed and new information came to light, the district decided today to withdraw this person from working at our school. At the conclusion of the OSP investigation, a final determination will be made as to whether it is appropriate for this person to return to Senn. I will update the school community when a final determination is made.