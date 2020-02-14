Prosecutors refuse to press charges in the case of Oakland "Moms 4 Housing,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML7bb63d35305f89234a89ee5d8510115511% %MINIFYHTML7bb63d35305f89234a89ee5d8510115512%

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Alameda County prosecutors told Moms 4 Housing lawyers on Thursday that they occupied a vacant house in West Oakland for approximately two months that four people arrested during their eviction last month in West Oakland will not be accused.

The legal advisor of the Moms 4 Housing group was informed around 1 p.m. On Thursday, prosecutors reviewed the sheriff's office reports and will not charge Misty Cross, Tolani King and two supporters for the group.

"This is the right result, the right result," said EmilyRose Johns, senior associate of Siegel, Yee, Brunner and Mehta, in a statement.

Moms 4 Housing occupied the house at 2928 Magnolia St., which was purchased in July by Wedgewood Properties, based in southern California.

The company planned to renovate the house and sell it. But an agreement negotiated last month by Oakland Mayor's office, Libby Schaaf, means the house will be sold to the Oakland Community Land Trust. The land trust buys properties and converts them into affordable housing.

Moms 4 Housing moved to the house on Magnolia Street in November to call attention to the plight of the many homeless people in society and the housing crisis affecting the Bay Area and the state.

The group was evicted from the house after the group failed to win a court decision that allowed them to stay.

Following Thursday's decision by the district attorney's office, Johns asked the Alameda County Sheriff's Office to publish the reports that the agents presented after the eviction, the justification for the "bold demonstration of force to expel mothers who practice nonviolent civil disobedience, "and the cost of eviction.

Johns, a resident of Alameda County, said the sheriff's office should publish the reports "and be accountable to taxpayers and residents of Alameda County."

The sergeant sheriff's spokesman. Ray Kelly said Thursday that the final cost has not been tabulated but the eviction cost about $ 10,000.

He said the reports of the deputies will be public and that anyone can submit a request for public records to obtain them.

Kelly also said the sheriff's officials chose to carry out the eviction as they did because some people were at the eviction site to do harm. Apparently, the house was fortified and the deputies had to use a ram to enter and evict the group.

"We had to plan for each contingency," Kelly said.

But Johns reacted to those comments by saying that the Moms 4 Housing group made it clear that their household occupation was a nonviolent civil disobedience.

