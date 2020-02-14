Prince William and Kate Middleton take a break from royal duties for their children

WENN / Avalon

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are slowing down their actual schedules from February 17 to 21 to spend more time with their three children during the mid-term school holidays.

Up News Info –

Despite their busy schedules, Prince William and Kate Middleton are putting their children first. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to take a break from their royal duties in the next week to spend a pleasant time with their three young children.

The royal couple will reduce their actual schedule to match the half-term rest calendar of their two oldest children. Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, who attend Thomas & # 39; s School in Battersea, west London, will have days off from Monday, February 17 until Friday, 21 February.

%MINIFYHTMLa157768b9e5e6a8529942da5809ba67011% %MINIFYHTMLa157768b9e5e6a8529942da5809ba67012%

It is still unclear what William and Kate planned for the school break. The couple and their children have often spent their vacations at their Anmer Hall cottage in Norfolk. They had also enjoyed skiing in the French Alps. In 2016, the couple brought 2-year-old George and Charlotte a ten-month vacation during the February semester.

William and Kate have been quite busy the past few weeks. In early February, they visited the Mumbles resort in South Wales, where they stopped by a lifeboat station, a school and an ice cream shop. At that moment, he wore a black suit jacket, a light blue shirt with a green sweater and dark pants. Meanwhile, she wore a red Zara dress that was covered by a navy blue coat with a red and white scarf.

During her visit, Kate spoke with some parents about her "5 big questions about children under five" that were held from January 21 to February 21. The survey aimed to "wake up the biggest conversation about early childhood that will ultimately help generate positive results, lasting change for generations to come."

<br />

William, on the other hand, seemed to have fun when he tried the ice cream at a local ice cream shop. Enjoying a vanilla cone with chocolate sprinkles, they asked if their three children like candy. To which, he exclaimed: "They do, some more than others!"