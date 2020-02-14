Prince Harry and Meghan Markle close the Buckingham Palace office and royal firefighters

The consequences of Megxit continue. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially closed their Buckingham Palace office and fired the 15 staff members who worked for them. According to The Daily Mail, this is the "safest sign yet,quot; that Harry, Meghan and their son Archie Harrison will never live in the UK again.

The media reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told their staff in person that they would let them go after announcing to the world through Instagram in early January that they were resigning as members of the royal family.

One or two staff members can be assigned to other jobs in the real home, but it seems that most of them are "negotiating redundancy packages."

"Given his decision to step back, an office in Buckingham Palace is no longer needed," a source explained. "While the details are still being finalized and efforts are being made to redistribute the people inside the royal house, unfortunately there will be some layoffs."

Harry and Meghan's new private secretary, Fiona Mcilwham, and her communications chief, Sara Latham, are expected to receive other charges with the royal family. However, Clara Loughran, who was Prince Harry's program coordinator, was fired. This is a surprise because Loughran was so important to Prince Harry that he handed Meghan his bouquet on his wedding day.

Assistant communications secretary, Marnie Gaffney, also got the ax, but was also offered another role at Buckingham Palace. However, she opted for the redundancy package after working for the royal family for a decade.

Under Secretary of Communications Julie Burley and social media expert David Watkins have also lost their jobs. A source claims that Megxit was "a total shock,quot; to the staff, but most understand and respect their decision.

“Everyone is close and they support each other. The team is busy helping to establish their real highnesses for the future and working on a series of final commitments, "the source said.

"I don't think it's a surprise to anyone that these have been incredibly difficult circumstances for their team, that they have been through very difficult times in recent times," adds another source. "Everyone is a good person, very loyal and bright in their jobs, and everyone feels incredible sorrow for them."

Prince Harry's last engagement as Captain General of the Royal Marines will be at the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7. Harry and Meghan are also expected to attend Commonwealth Day service on March 9.



