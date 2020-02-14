Preview of the live match – W Brom vs N Forest 02.15.2020

West Brom will face Nottingham Forest at the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday, live at Sky Sports Football.

Team news

The leaders of the Sky Bet Championship, West Brom, have no new concerns about injuries before the visit of Nottingham Forest, which seeks the promotion. Veteran midfielder Gareth Barry (calf) has been accelerating his recovery, along with Chris Brunt and defender Kieran Gibbs (hamstrings) as they all approach in a return from the first team.

West Ham loan midfielder Grady Diangana continues rehab for his own hamstring problem, but is expected to return in late February.

Teen defender Nathan Ferguson, who had established himself to join Crystal Palace before the transfer deadline, is set aside after exploratory knee surgery. Nottingham Forest will give Lewis Grabban a fitness test before the trip to The Hawthorns, as the loss at Charlton's home was lost midweek due to a knee problem.

Midfielders Samba Sow and Sammy Ameobi also did not appear against the Addicks due to unspecified problems, but are expected to be available if necessary. Manager Sabri Lamouchi did not report new concerns about injuries, as Forest seeks to keep pace in the battle for automatic promotion.

Yuri Ribeiro and Matty Cash are ready to be called to the initial 11.

Recent form

West Brom has emerged from its winter recession with three straight wins to move them six points away from Leeds's second place and put themselves in the driver's seat at the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

Meanwhile, Forest has lost two of its last three league games this month. They lost 2-1 to Birmingham on February 1, before a major 2-0 victory over Leeds in the City Ground a week later. However, they couldn't continue with a victory over Charlton on Tuesday, when they lost 1-0 at The Valley.

The most outstanding















2:01



Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and West Brom.



















1:48



Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Nottingham Forest and Charlton.



Opta statistics

West Brom has not won in three local league games against Nottingham Forest (D1 L2) since the 1-0 victory in November 2001.

Nottingham Forest has not won any of its last three league games against West Brom (D2 L1), losing 2-1 on the opening day of this season.

West Brom recorded its first clean sheet of the local league in its 2-0 victory against Luton: the Baggies kept the last clean sheets of the local league in a row in February 2017 under Tony Pulis in the Premier League.

Only Matt Phillips (5) has more goals in the Championship in the Hawthorns for West Brom this season than defender Semi Ajayi (4), who scored a 2-0 victory over Luton.

The end of the Nottingham Forest, Joe Lolley, has been directly involved in seven goals in the last 10 outings in the Championship (3 goals, 4 assists).

Prutton's prediction

West Brom is back on that. Three wins in the turn, even on difficult trips to Millwall and Reading, have sent them to the top. Sabri Lamouchi essentially sacrificed the game against Charlton to prepare for this, which means he is under pressure to win a victory here.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)