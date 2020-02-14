Preview of the live match: Norwich vs Liverpool 02.15.2020

Team news, key statistics and ways to go before Norwich vs Liverpool on Saturday (Kick-off 5.30pm).

Team news

Ben Godfrey is available for Norwich after his ban on three games and Daniel Farke is likely to restore him in his defense, alongside Christoph Zimmerman.

Timm Klose is the only one absent from long-term injuries while trying to recover from a knee problem before the end of the season.

Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane and midfielder James Milner are in a position to join the team after hamstring injuries.

Mane has missed the last four games, while Milner has been out since January 5.

"Millie and Sadio are back. When they return, they will consider them immediately," said manager Jurgen Klopp.

"Apart from (Xherdan) Shaqiri, (Nathaniel) Clyne and (Paul) Glatzel, all players are training.

"We have some good options. Hopefully it stays that way for the rest of the season."

How to follow

Follow the game in Sky Sports Premier League Y Main event or on our dedicated live blog, with highlights posted on the Sky sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel 15 minutes after full time.

Opta statistics

After winning two of his first four Premier League games with Liverpool (D1 L1), Norwich now has no victories in his last 13 against them in the top category (D2 L11).

Liverpool have won each of their last six away matches in the Premier League against Norwich, scoring 20 goals in the process and at least twice each time.

Of the 359 games that were played more than 10 times in the Premier League, Norwich vs Liverpool has the highest goal average per game (68 goals in 17 games, 4 per game).

Liverpool have won 33 of their last 34 Premier League games, winning each of the last 16 in a row and keeping a clean sheet in nine of their last 10. The Reds have won as many points in 2020 as Norwich has had all season until now (18)

Norwich, located at the bottom, is 55 points from the Liverpool leader. This is the 13th different Premier League match in which a team has been more than 55 points behind their own opponents, and the first one that took place in February.

Saturday February 15 5:00 pm



Charlie's prediction

Liverpool have had a rest and will be fresh, but sometimes it can be a more than positive obstacle. I think Norwich is gone if I'm honest with you. They have to go after a victory and it opens for Liverpool to eliminate them.

They have returned to training, but they are bubbling beneath the surface of the sensation that they are the so-called Premier League champions. They don't have to play well to win, and this will be another comfortable afternoon for Liverpool.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-4 (16/1 with Sky Bet)