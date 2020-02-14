Preview of the live match – Chelsea vs Man Utd 02.17.2020

Team news, key statistics and ways to go before Chelsea vs Man Utd on Monday (start 8pm).

Team news

Tammy Abraham faces a late aptitude test



Tammy Abraham faces a physical fitness test before the Chelsea Premier League clash with Manchester United on Monday night. The English striker has missed several training sessions this week while continuing to fight an ankle problem and will be assessed late.

Christian Pulisic (adductor) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles) will be lost, and neither will fit despite being in training.

The day of the deadline, Odion Ighalo, will be part of the Manchester United team. Ighalo joined on loan until the end of the season on January 31, but has not been training in Carrington due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Nemanja Matic is available again after missing the 0-0 draw with Wolves through the suspension, but Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Axel Tuanzebe remain sidelined.

Opta statistics

Chelsea have lost only one of their last 17 Premier League home games against Manchester United (W10 D6), and are undefeated in their last six since a 2-3 loss in October 2012.

After his 4-0 victory at Old Trafford in the first weekend, Man Utd is looking to secure his first league double over Chelsea since the 1987-88 campaign.

Manchester United already won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the League Cup this season: the last team to win twice at Chelsea in the same season was Liverpool in 2011-12.

Chelsea do not win in three Premier League games (D2 L1), the last four without a victory in the competition in May 2016.

Manchester United has obtained only four points out of the 15 available in the Premier League so far in 2020, only Crystal Palace (3) has earned less.

Charlie's prediction

We have another very intriguing game on cards on Monday. The race for the first four is fascinating. Can Chelsea do it? Again, they are a pretty awkward team at home.

Tammy Abraham had some discomfort before the winter break, while Mason Mount stayed out of the game against Arsenal and these things can start to be difficult. Willian has been in class, but he stayed cold for some games, so the break may have come at the right time so they can get back to basics.

Manchester United will have some of their players fit during the break. They were excellent when they went to Manchester City twice, but show no consistency. That is why people are still retreating and waiting for Mauricio Pochettino to enter.

I think Chelsea will have enough, but they will have to concentrate on doing their style well and doing the basics effectively.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)