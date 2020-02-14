Preview of the live match – Arsenal vs Newcastle 16.02.2020

Team news, key statistics and ways to go before Arsenal vs Newcastle on Sunday (start 4.30pm).

Sunday, February 16 at 4:00 p.m.



Team news

Arsenal will continue without the January recruits Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari when they receive Newcastle.

Sunday's game will come too early for Mari, who is expected to join the team in the next week or so, while Soares will have to wait longer and has not yet returned to training.

Kieran Tierney will also miss a long-term shoulder injury, although manager Mikel Arteta could have Sead Kolasinac and Reiss Nelson again in dispute after they both had thigh problems.

Newcastle striker Joelinton is in a position to take his place in the team for the trip to North London.

The £ 40 million Brazilian could not continue after scoring his third goal of the season in the repeat victory of the fourth round of the FA Cup in Oxford on February 4, but recovered from a problem in the ribs in time for introduce oneself.

How to follow

Follow the game in Sky Sports Premier League Y Main event or on our dedicated live blog, with highlights posted on the Sky sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel 15 minutes after full time.

Opta statistics

Arsenal have won 13 of their last 14 Premier League games against Newcastle, losing the other 1-2 at St James & # 39; Park in April 2018.

Newcastle have lost each of their last seven away matches of the Premier League against Arsenal, since winning 1-0 in the Emirates thanks to a goal by Andy Carroll in November 2010.

Arsenal have lost nine points from the winning positions in the local Premier League games this season, only in 2001-02 (14) and 2004-05 (11) have they lost more at home in a single campaign in the competition.

Newcastle is undefeated in its last four Premier League games (W1 D3), and the latter has a longer race without defeat in the competition between April and May 2016 (6 games).

Newcastle is averaging 9.9 shots per game in the Premier League this season, its lowest average in a season in the competition we have registered (since 1997-98).

Arsenal has not lost a local league match in February since 2006, when West Ham became the last team to beat the Gunners in Highbury. They have won 20 and have taken five of their 25 games since then.

















Charlie's prediction

It has been an intriguing break for Arsenal. For the first time, Mikel Arteta can go and work properly with the players for an extended period of time. He is still trying to convey his point of view, but Arsenal is more united and better understands what is expected of them, in terms of commitment and union.

However, it is not an explosion. They are becoming a difficult team to overcome, but Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still do not have the right balance in terms of goals. People will wonder if Aubameyang likes to play on the left. Lacazette is not confident at the moment, but hopefully it will be more positive after the break. Unity and organization in the back remain key, while we will have new players once again.

Meanwhile, Newcastle has been very well away from home with Steve Bruce. He will frustrate Arsenal and seek to counterattack with Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton, who has greatly improved.

It will be a difficult afternoon, but Arsenal seems to have something back. The negative could be waiting for Aubameyang and Lacazette to get back in shape. Gabriel Martinelli has been in great shape, but we need to start seeing more of Nicolas Pepe. The Gunners are not good enough to be in the top four, but they should try. For that reason, they will shoot and prepare for this game to get all three points.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)