Premiership de Gallagher: what to pay attention to this weekend | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML53f9a877ee5a4b05e405f3630692dcb211% %MINIFYHTML53f9a877ee5a4b05e405f3630692dcb212%





Scottish captain Stuart Hogg returned from the international camp to start Exeter this weekend.

%MINIFYHTML53f9a877ee5a4b05e405f3630692dcb213% %MINIFYHTML53f9a877ee5a4b05e405f3630692dcb214%

Attentions return to the Premier League this weekend in a six-week rest week. This is what you should watch throughout the country …

Friday night derby

%MINIFYHTML53f9a877ee5a4b05e405f3630692dcb215% %MINIFYHTML53f9a877ee5a4b05e405f3630692dcb216%

This week's offer in this week's Premier League is a marvel, as the top-level Exeter Chiefs welcome nearby neighbors and Gloucester in fourth place.

There are seven points between the couple today, while Johan Ackermann's Gloucester makes Bristol, Harlequins and Bath step on their heels to get into the tiebreaker positions.

Rob Baxter bosses sit at the top of the Premier table

As such, Glos could do without losing to his West Country rivals, while the Chiefs will know that they can also afford a loss of home, with Northampton just one point behind them in the table and Leaving third four points back.

In terms of team news, Danny Cipriani has returned from an injury to start with Gloucester in the middle of half, while Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has returned to appear for Exeter in the full-back position

The search for a semifinal at home is essential every season. Keep up with Exeter vs. Gloucester on Friday night (beginning at 7:45 p.m.) in what should be a fabulous atmosphere.

Quins and Bath seek play-off shoves

There are four Premier League bids on Saturday, and among them Harlequins and Bath will seek to enter the top four while receiving London Irish and traveling to Worcester respectively (both kickoffs at 3pm).

Quins sits at a point of Gloucester in fourth place, while Bath is one point behind Quins and two behind Glos. Midway through the season, every game matters.

The Sale Sharks are also in action on Saturday when they travel to face the Saracens in London (starting at 3 p.m.), seeking to maintain pressure on the two best Exeter and Northampton.

In Saturday's final offer, two English rugby giants, Leicester Tigers and Wasps, will meet at Welford Road. Both are supporting quite rotten campaigns to date, and the faster they can find the way, the better.

It will be interesting to observe how each club faces (or struggles to deal with) with the absence of its England players within this Six Nations window.

Santos look for summit

On Sunday, Northampton will seek to move to the top of the Premier League table when they host Bristol at Franklins Gardens.

By the time the Saints start at 3pm, they will know if they can overthrow Exeter or not, with a single point separating the couple before a ball is kicked this weekend, but the Chiefs in action on Friday.

Chris Boyd and Northampton have enjoyed a super season so far, and currently have a three-point lead over Sale Sharks in third place. Even if the Saints cannot reach the top this weekend, they will want to stretch that or at least consolidate their position within the first two, since the semifinals at home are so important.

Bristol also has everything to play, however, he sat in the seventh but two points behind Gloucester, fourth ranked. Pat Lam's charges are still in search of a play-off spot.

Both Northampton and Bristol have been playing an exciting and aggressive rugby brand this season, and Sunday's crash should be a cookie.