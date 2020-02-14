Porsha Williams prepares for the Trinidad Carnival

Porsha Williams has just told his fans that he is preparing for the Trinidad Carnival. Check out his post below to see his secret.

‘I will be ready for the Trinidad carnival 🔥🔥 S / O @eddiefatakhovmd @cfiaim for my EMSCULPT & Vanquish treatment. Thanks @itstanyatime for the introduction 🔥 Guy’s Emsculpt is like doing 20,000 abs in 30 minutes. Pass in and get your toned #ABs and lose fat in the process. Contact the office for your emsculpt consultation today ☎️ 404-836-9906. #EMSCULPT #BTLAESTHETICS #cfiaim #hifem #btl #drfatakhov #drfatoff #NotAnAd, "Porsha announced to his fans.

Someone said: "Please, sister, don't do twerking at Trini's carnival. Or you came or you jump. Twerking is a dead gift," and a follower posted this: "If you thought Caribana was on," you'll have a moment of your life for the Carnival of Trinidad ".

One commenter posted this: ‘You are always fine. Love your heart Be well queen. "

A fan said: por @ porsha4real, what are you using on your edges? I am trying to repair mine. They used to look like yours. What's up hahaha, "and someone else wrote:" @ porsha4real omg you go !? I also!! I hope to have a vision of you. "

Another follower posted: "Are you going to Trini for the carnival?! You'll have a great time! Enjoy!", And another sponsor told Porsha: "You'll enjoy it … culture, music, people , even the food, "I hope to see you on the road,quot;.

Another fan told the baby's mother PJ: "I hope you're ready!" It doesn't look anything like Toronto, it's rhythm, rhythm, but you'll have a lot of fun. "

Someone said: "Some of your followers are poor as if we had to do 20,000 abs."

Apart from this, Porsha looked amazing on Marlo Hampton's birthday these days.

She rocked a pink dress that looked amazing on her, and you should definitely see the photos to see Porsha shining.



