Porsha Williams is reportedly pregnant again after Fiance's infidelity scandal

It is said that the star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; he hopes that she and Dennis McKinley's second son will be together amid the rumors that he is begetting a son with his side girl.

Porsha Williams She is reportedly pregnant again after reconciling her relationship with baby dad Dennis McKinley. It is believed that the reality television star expects her second child along with her girlfriend after they separated briefly due to her infidelity scandal.

The cast member of "The true housewives of Atlanta"He has not confirmed the speculation about pregnancy, but he seemed to have a rounder belly at the birthday party of his co-star Marlo Hampton on Wednesday, February 12. The 38-year-old woman put on a pink dress with a neckline that shows the Neckline, your alleged baby bump.

Adding fuel to pregnancy speculation, Porsha refrained from drinking alcohol at the event, which is quite rare for the Bravo star. She looked radiant and excited all night, posing with other guests and hitting the dance floor as seen in the photos she shared on her Instagram account.

"There is never a dull moment with my boo @marlohampton! Very funny in his birthday celebration and appearing with the bad atl," captioned one of the publications.

Porsha and Dennis got engaged in October 2018. They received the first son, a daughter named Pilar Jhena, in March 2019. The couple separated in June of the same year because of their infidelity, but then they met in August.

According to reports, the couple, who is still engaged, is in no hurry to get married after rekindling their romance. "They are together, happy and engaged, but they are not really planning a wedding at this time," a source recently told HollywoodLife.com. "They are simply working to be as solid as they can before walking back down that road."

As for the plan to have a baby number 2, the source said at the time: "There is really no talk of another baby at this time, but Porsha would love to have another child."

Dennis himself spoke recently about the rumors that he is begetting a secret son with his side girl. "She's an adorable baby, but remember you have two!" One of his Instagram followers wrote in his post. Clarifying things, the businessman replied to the user: "Shit, I don't have two shut up."