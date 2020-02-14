Photos of the surface of the site of Kobe Bryant and Gianna & # 39; s Grave, ticket sales for the public monument of the family

Instagram

Tickets for the official memorial service for the late basketball icon at the Staples Center are selling up to $ 224, but more than 88,000 people have already registered for the event.

Up News Info –

Photos of Kobe Bryant and Gianna's grave have appeared online, a week after they were buried in a private funeral. The former Los Angeles Lakers player and his daughter were buried side by side at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California.

Obtained by Daily Mail, the images show a private plot of "family property" where rosaries are placed on your tombstone. The private plot is surrounded by a 4-foot wall and has its own door that can be closed. It is located at the top of the cemetery and looks directly towards Newport Coast towards the family home of Kobe and the Pacific Ocean.

%MINIFYHTMLaf15e8a82ccb80dc73ea02be13b6032711% %MINIFYHTMLaf15e8a82ccb80dc73ea02be13b6032712%

The site is covered with freshly planted purple and yellow flowers, which are representative of the colors of the Kobe & # 39; s Lakers team. The site is also decorated with colorful flower pinwheels, balloons and decorations for Valentine's Day.

Reportedly, the private burial plot is one of the most expensive in the cemetery. An employee of Pacific View Mortuary & Memorial Park says that the price of a private family plot starts at $ 450,000.

"Vanessa and the family wanted a private service to mourn their loss," a source previously told ET why they kept the ceremony private. "The ceremony was extremely difficult for everyone, since it is still difficult for them to understand that they lost two beautiful souls."

Meanwhile, Kobe fans can say goodbye to the former NBA superstar in a public memorial service to be held on February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. But instead of giving free tickets, the Lakers' organization and the Kobe family have decided to sell tickets for the event.

Tickets, which are available to register with Ticketmaster, are priced at three levels, $ 224 for one, $ 224 for two or $ 24.02 for one. The number 24 is Kobe's shirt number, while the number 2 represents Gigi. According to TMZ, more than 88,000 people have registered for commemorative tickets in the early hours.

People who register will receive a code on Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. Tickets will be released for sale. If the demand exceeds the number of tickets, fans will be randomly selected to participate in the sale. Proceeds from the sale of tickets will go to Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The event will not be shown on the big screens outside the Staples Center, but people can watch it online and on television. The Lakers are urging fans not to go to the Staples Center if they don't have a ticket for the event.