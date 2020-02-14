Photos: celebrities who attended the special screening of Love Aaj Kal

The protagonist of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, Love Aaj Kal, is ready to hit theaters today. The director of Imtiaz Ali is a sequel to his 2009 success of the same title. The film shows love and complexities in two different time zones. The film brings together Kartik and Sara for the first time on screen. There has been much talk about its chemistry on and off the screen for several reasons. Fans of the two actors have been eager for the release of the film. The film also stars Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda in important roles.

Several Bollywood celebrities performed at the film's special screening, held in the city last night. The main pair of the film, Sara and Kartik, arrived together on a bicycle. Sara looked beautiful dressed in a white ethnic outfit, while Kartik looked elegant in a black jacket. In the projection were seen Yami Gautam, Anurag Kashyap, Randeep Hooda, Zarine Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Kriti Kharbanda, among others.

