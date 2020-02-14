Phew! Wendy's employees are fired after the video shows a man bathing in the kitchen sink

%MINIFYHTML60045d8ea28247ca1a671327728d133511% %MINIFYHTML60045d8ea28247ca1a671327728d133512%

Roommates, some things that you simply cannot see at the UN and this video of a Wendy employee bathing in the kitchen sink is one of them. According to Fox 4, Wendy’s has a major public relations crisis in their hands after some Wendy’s employees in Michigan went viral for bathing in the kitchen sink, recording it and then uploading it to Facebook!

For our Michigan roommates, Wendy & # 39; s is in Greenville on N. Lafayette Street on Summit Avenue! It seems that Wendy learned of the incident after someone saw the video and sent it to their cooperative offices. In a statement, the owner of that Wendy's franchise in particular said the incident was "completely unacceptable,quot; and that everyone involved was fired immediately.

They also added to their statement, saying: “This heinous behavior is completely unacceptable and goes against our safety, training and operational standards. Upon learning of this situation, all employees in the video were immediately dismissed and the restaurant has been completely disinfected. The health department visited the restaurant today and no violations were reported, ”according to the Schostak Team statement.

Now I don't want to compare, but I know that Chick-Fil-A would never do it! I know we all love our fast food, but do we bathe in the kitchen sink? That is wild!