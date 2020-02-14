People have mixed feelings about what Charles Barkley said about Kobe Bryant's legacy in the "Today Show,quot; interview

%MINIFYHTML949ff7e4830d0968c507d13ee89cf32811% %MINIFYHTML949ff7e4830d0968c507d13ee89cf32812%

It has been a difficult time for Kobe Bryant fans in recent weeks. After his death, there have been thousands of tributes in many different ways for the legendary ball player, but fans are also having difficulty crying due to their case of sexual assault in the past. While fans are preparing to pay their respects to Kobe, his daughter Gigi and the others who perished in that tragic helicopter accident, it seems that they once again got upset with Kobe's past, this time during an interview at TODAY.

When TODAY, as sports commentators, he asked if it was appropriate to present the accusations, Charles Barkley replied: "Kobe Bryant is one of the best basketball players in history and had a flaw we all know." You have to tell the image in its entirety. We are not trying to make Kobe not a hero, we are celebrating his excellence in basketball. "

While some people felt that Charles was only saying it from all sides, many felt that his words about it were not necessary and rang on Twitter.

What do you think about this, Roomies?