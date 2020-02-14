Pentland Hills undergoes wind operation, says Henderson | Racing news





Coach Nicky Henderson

Pentland Hills, one of the main contenders for the Unibet Champion Hurdle, has undergone a wind operation, coach Nicky Henderson revealed.

%MINIFYHTML3cafa4fff1f2da73ee936978d4e5806d11% %MINIFYHTML3cafa4fff1f2da73ee936978d4e5806d12%

The five-year-old won the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last year before continuing in the Grade One youth obstacle at the Grand National Aintree meeting.

However, Pentland Hills has had no luck in two starts so far this quarter, the most recent when it hit a nose in a Haydock Grade Two last month.

Henderson reports that the castrated Motivator had "a small wind procedure,quot; later, as he seeks that his brave star be in full shape for the Festival's masterpiece next month.

He told his Unibet blog: "It was not done because I was making any noise, but it occurred to us that it is something that you can benefit from and would not do any harm."

"In Cheltenham I thought I needed the race, but in a fun way, he returned to Haydock traveling as the best horse of the race and it seemed that everything was going to be very simple, but it didn't end." their race, as it should have done, was trapped, although in bad terrain, but it is often possible for horses to have problems with something like their soft palate that no one can see (or hear) even when they have a range, so we have decided do what.

"It could help, maybe not, but it won't hurt, so it's worth a try and we'll find out if it worked when you run in the Champion Hurdle."

Henderson also had an update on Never Adapt, who was arrested after jumping just one obstacle at Betfair Hurdle last week.

He added: "Unfortunately, it is not good news when it comes to Never Adapt and it saddens me to report that the pelvis fractured at Betfair Hurdle last Saturday and is currently two boxes of Buveur D & # 39; Air in Donnington veterinarians Grove in Newbury

"It's a terrible shame, but she is in the best place and will obviously be out for quite some time."