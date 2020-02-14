PAWS Dog of the week: Rosetta – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – Rosetta is the dog's paws of the week.

She is a beloved 9-month-old beagle mix looking for her crush.

Rosetta loves being with people and always tries to find the nearest lap to sit on. Rosetta is excited about love and playtime.

She is the perfect Valentine's Day since she loves to kiss.

You can find many adorable dogs and cats available for adoption Friday at noon at the PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park adoption center in 1997 North Clybourn.

