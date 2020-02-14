%MINIFYHTMLb53fa2400d27fbb1c05bd0619cb50da411% %MINIFYHTMLb53fa2400d27fbb1c05bd0619cb50da412%





Paul Pogba is focused on getting Manchester United back to the Champions League, but Italy is "like a second home,quot; for the French midfielder, said his agent Mino Raiola. Sky sports news.

Pogba has not started a game for United since September after a season affected by injuries and is currently recovering from ankle surgery while making an offer to be available for selection for the first time since Boxing Day.

It has been a difficult season for both Pogba and United, who are six points behind Chelsea, fourth ranked, before Monday's trip to Stamford Bridge, live. Sky sports, having fought for consistency in the league.

However, Pogba will only be content with the club when they face major national and European titles, says Raiola.

"Italy is like a second home for him," Raiola said Sky Sports News.

"The question was if he is happy. You cannot be happy if you are not competing for the title or the Champions League."

"The goal is for each top player to do that. For now he is focused on his recovery, the next period is important for him and Man Utd to try to enter the Champions League, then the European Championship and then we'll see."

Raiola said Sky sports news Last month Pogba's "heart,quot; was with United and he said he could see his client stay "but in a club that I hope to fight for the league and hopefully the Champions League."

In the summer, Pogba said it could be time for a "new challenge elsewhere," before Raiola confirmed that the midfielder wanted to leave United and was negotiating a departure for his client.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has maintained the position that Pogba is not for sale during his tenure at Old Trafford.