Paul George of Clippers fined $ 35,000 for comments on & # 39; home cooking & # 39;

The NBA fined Paul George with $ 35,000 after the Clippers star criticized officials in Tuesday's loss to the 76ers.

George said the Clippers were victims of a "home cooking,quot; after a 110-103 loss to the 76ers in Philadelphia.

The six-time All-Star, who was only three of 15 from the field and one of four from a range of three points by 11 points, felt that the Clippers faced him in more ways than one, with the visiting side penalized for eight more personal fouls than the 76ers.

And the NBA sanctioned George for his comments on Thursday, and the league said the fine "also reflects his multiple prior violations of the rule that prohibits public criticism of arbitration."

In his first season with the Clippers since arriving from the Oklahoma City Thunder, George averages 22.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.