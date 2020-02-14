Paul George leaves Clippers-Celtics early with recurrence of hamstring injury | NBA News

The Clippers star, Paul George, came out in the second quarter of Thursday night's game against the Boston Celtics with a recurring hamstring injury.

George left with 6:07 to go in the second and was soon ruled out for the rest of the game with a strain on the left hamstrings, the Clippers announced.

George retired to all but three games in January with a similar injury.

George, 29, averages 22.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 33 games this season. It was 2 of 7 from the field with four points before being injured on Thursday.

George had 11 points in 3 of 15 shots in a loss in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

A six-time All-Star, George was not named to the team this season.

He missed the first 11 games of the season while recovering from shoulder surgery.

The Clippers return from the All-Star break on February 22 against the Sacramento Kings.

