Pasadena Humane Society is the host of fast dating for Valentine's cats with adoption rates of $ 14 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– If you do not have a Valentine, the Pasadena Human Society can have your "perfect,quot; partner.

The shelter is organizing its After Dark event "Purr-fect Match Speed ​​Dating,quot; on Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m.

Their goal is to help attendees find a feline friend who wants to give a home forever.

Admission is free and all cat adoptions cost only $ 14 throughout the weekend in honor of Valentine's Day.

See all adoptable cats at pasadenahumane.org.