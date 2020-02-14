Pasadena Humane Society is the host of fast dating for Valentine's cats with adoption rates of $ 14 – Up News Info Los Angeles

PASADENA (CBSLA) – If you do not have a Valentine, the Pasadena Human Society can have your "perfect,quot; partner.
The shelter is organizing its After Dark event "Purr-fect Match Speed Dating,quot; on Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
Their goal is to help attendees find a feline friend who wants to give a home forever.
%MINIFYHTML27785783b976688f3aed49fc463d43a511%%MINIFYHTML27785783b976688f3aed49fc463d43a512%
Admission is free and all cat adoptions cost only $ 14 throughout the weekend in honor of Valentine's Day.
See all adoptable cats at pasadenahumane.org.