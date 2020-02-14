Parliamentary election in Ethiopia: survey announced for August 29 | Ethiopia News

%MINIFYHTMLaa952b25451a2c0c5b4ca69ff5174c1611% %MINIFYHTMLaa952b25451a2c0c5b4ca69ff5174c1612%

The parliamentary elections in Ethiopia will be held on August 29, the country's electoral board said.

Friday's announcement came weeks after the NThe National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) had proposed August 16 as a tentative date for the election, a first test of voter support for prime minister Abiy Ahmed.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLaa952b25451a2c0c5b4ca69ff5174c1613% %MINIFYHTMLaa952b25451a2c0c5b4ca69ff5174c1614%

"Looking at the parts of the country that will be affected by the rainy season, pressing the schedule a little more will ease our burden," said NEBE President Birtukan Mideksa at a conference on election preparations to be held in the capital, Addis Ababa.

%MINIFYHTMLaa952b25451a2c0c5b4ca69ff5174c1615% %MINIFYHTMLaa952b25451a2c0c5b4ca69ff5174c1616%

The final results of the elections will be announced from August. 30 To september 8, according to the new schedule.

Plans to hold elections to the parliamentary and regional council in May were postponed since neither the authorities nor the parties would be ready, Mideksa had said in January.

The country has had regular parliamentary elections since the Revolutionary Democratic Front of the Ethiopian People (EPRDF) took office in 1991, but, with one exception, none was competitive.

Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize last year largely for his longstanding reconciliation efforts with the neighbor and enemy of Ethiopia. Eritrea, has promised that this year's vote will be free and fair.

The prime minister took office in 2018 after mass protests forced his predecessor, Hailemariam Desalegn, to resign. Since then, Abiy has introduced a series of radical political and economic adjustments, including the granting of amnesty to thousands of political prisoners, but his reforms have also unleashed ethnic rivalries that have turned into violence.

The country's parliament on Thursday passed a law that punishes "hate speech,quot; and "misinformation,quot; with heavy fines and long prison sentences, despite human rights groups saying it undermines freedom of expression months before the key voting