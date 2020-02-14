Parents and students share fear and frustration after a second fireworks incident at a North Texas school this week: "I was so nervous,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLa13dde6778b3eff7fb4bfbadc5c9ef1811% %MINIFYHTMLa13dde6778b3eff7fb4bfbadc5c9ef1812%

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second time this week, a North Texas school campus panicked after someone lit fireworks.

Carter Junior High in Arlington was locked up Thursday afternoon after students reported hearing what they thought were shots.

A similar incident occurred at Duncanville High School on Tuesday.

"Everyone started running to hide, but we couldn't find a place to hide," says Ashley Samaniego, eighth grade student.

Samaniego says he thought there was a school shooting. "Because everyone called their parents."

Many of them left their jobs and homes to snuggle in the cold outside the school, waiting for everything to clear.

"I am thinking the worst with everything that has been happening," says mother Monica Pello. "I don't even know how I did it. I was very nervous all the way."

"My granddaughter called me and told me there were shots inside the school," says Irma Morales, who found the massive police response simultaneously reassuring and worrisome. "All this is happening, that doesn't look like fireworks."

The fear was just as real, inside.

"I was actually crying because I didn't want to die in front of me …" says Samaniego. "I wanted to see my brothers, my mom, my dad, my family."

According to Arlington police, a school resource officer met students in the hallway who were running after hearing what they thought were shots.

It was a standard protocol to put the building closed and call other officers, although a person who called later, probably a teacher, told the officers that they thought the sound was from fireworks.

"We know that it was actually fireworks that were lit and lit inside the school," says Sgt. Michael Chitty with the Arlington police. “There were no shots. There are no weapons involved in this incident and now it is becoming a police investigation. We are trying to identify that student and the charges will be filed accordingly. "

It was only this week that the Arlington police along with the FBI launched an awareness campaign called Fake Threats / Real Regret, to remind students that threats to schools will be taken seriously. And now they are asking parents to get involved in the next exit.

"If you are a student's father, you should sit down and talk with them and let them know that this is very serious, that it is not about children's games," says Sgt. Chitty, these are serious events with serious results. "

"It's scary to go through that," says Adriana Garcia, a Carter student. "You should never have to go through that."