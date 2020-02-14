Ovie Soko expects LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard to win the MVP All-Star | NBA News

Ovie Soko supports LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard to earn MVP honors in the All-Star Game and remembers her favorite memories of the Stars.

& # 39; Without discomfort, LeBron or Kawhi leave with MVP & # 39;

For the second consecutive year, we have had a unilateral All-Star Draft! Giannis likes to go with as many international boys and underprivileges as possible. You have to appreciate that in some way. Show your mentality, almost an attitude of "we can do it no matter what,quot; of Kobe. That has served Giannis well in the regular season with the Bucks, probably more than he will in the All-Star Game.

















With the captains choosing their teammates and boys from their own conferences, we lose the benefits of what the All-Star Draft was designed to give us. For the most part, with a couple of exceptions, we have missed the possibility of seeing, say, Eastern boys like Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo facing each other on an All-Star stage.

You can understand LeBron by choosing Anthony Davis, or Giannis by selecting his Milwaukee teammate, Khris Middleton, but I would have liked to see that both lists are more a mixture of East and West than we finally got. One thing is for sure, more mixed lists would have given us a more even contest on Sunday night.

Could Trae Young and Luka Doncic compete for the MVP honors of the All-Star Game?



I would love to see one of the newcomers win the MVP All-Star this year, be it Trae Young, Luka Doncic or Pascal Siakam. But we can't be sure how much Luka will play, since he has just returned from his ankle injury.

Realistically, I don't think we see any discomfort. I think it will be LeBron or maybe Kawhi Leonard leaves with the MVP after Team LeBron wins the game.

& # 39; T-Mac and Vinsanity are my favorite memories of the stars & # 39;

My best memory of the All-Star Game? I will never forget Tracy McGrady throwing himself into an alley in the 2002 All-Star Game.

















Tracy McGrady's 2002 dump is the most memorable play of the Ovie Soko All-Star Game



An iconic work. T-Mac, in transition, throwing it out of the glass, Dirk Nowitzki didn't know what the hell he was doing! Dirk followed the ball off the board, but T-Mac came flying through the dump.

It's one of those moves that really pushes the question of "what if,quot; with McGrady. What could it have become if it had not been plagued by wounds? He had the style, he had the skill, he had the size and athleticism. He was incredible.

You say math contest? I say "Vince Carter,quot;! There is no comparison His performance in the Dunk Contest in 2000 will never be surpassed. It's not that the boys don't go out and do crazier things, that's not what I'm saying. We've seen Blake Griffin jump on a car and Aaron Gordon jump on a pet spinning on a Segway!

















A retrospective look at the iconic Dunk 2000 contest when Vince Carter surprised everyone



I guarantee that all the players who have participated in the diving competition admired Vince Carter as a dunker. Each and every one of those guys will tell you how iconic the 2000 Dunk Contest was. The double point to the sky, the reverse windmill, the drop of honey! It was more than just the mates, it was the way he acted and the arrogance with which he did the mates.

For me, that is the most iconic event in the history of the All-Star Saturday Night.

& # 39; Present the event one by one at the All-Star & # 39;

I really don't like this new Star Game format. In short, all I want is to see the players playing harder. What made the All-Star Game so incredible in the late eighties, nineties and early 2000s? It was a showcase that gave us the best game at a high competitive level. The boys wanted to win that game.

















Baron Davis, Bobbito García and Rod Strickland explain the origins of this year's format that will be seen in the All-Star Game in Chicago



We are very far from that now and, for me, it takes something away from the boys who win the MVP award these days. It is as if whoever throws the most shots against the defense halfway can get an MVP All-Star and, in a sense, tarnishes what the players did in the past. The history books will only list the MVP All-Stars as if it were just another award.

For me, an MVP All-Star won in the 1990s is very different from one won at this time. They are two completely different achievements, but they will end up painted with the same brush.

I would like to see new events at the All-Star Weekend. A really interesting idea could be to participate in a one-on-one tournament. It is played in the way that the current generation of NBA players likes to play.

















James Harden recorded a triple double of 41 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 122-115 victory over the Atlanta Hawks



I think James Harden would love to have an All-Star One-on-One title on his resume and he wouldn't be the only one!

Watch Ovie, along with Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer, on Sky Sports Heatcheck, live on the Sky Sports YouTube channel on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m.

