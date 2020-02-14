Orlando Brown beaten and expelled from home

Instagram

The former actor of & # 39; That & # 39; s So Raven & # 39; It seems careless struggles to stand up while being confronted and aggressively pushed by another man in the video that went viral.

what happened with Orlando Brown? A video went viral, showing the Disney student in a confrontation with another man. The former actor boy, now 32, looked disheveled and disoriented as the other man pushed him aggressively.

It is not clear what exactly caused the man. Orlando was heard asking, "What's going on?" but the man was apparently too angry to answer him. In a moment, the man hit the "It's so raven"star and forced him out of the house.

Orlando Brown has been fighting drug addiction for years. He also opened his fight with depression on Facebook. In 2018, he entered rehabilitation after an intervention of family and friends, but only stayed a week at the facilities before returning to the street.

In recent years, he made some scandalous claims, declaring himself as Michael Jacksonson of in a 2018 interview with Dr. Phil and recently saying Nick cannon He had oral sex with him.

Initially, Nick laughed at Orlando's comments before realizing that it was something that deserved serious attention. "We need better support systems for our youth and take care of ours," he said. "I saw several videos of these young brothers and all I see is a cry for help. So I don't know if there are real leaders or solid people in this young man's life, but let's hug him and squeeze him so he doesn't become another victim loss of these Hollywood circumstances. "

It has been a long time since Orlando Brown was seen on the movie or television screen. In 2015, he had a small role as an extra in the Oscar-nominated film "Directly from Compton"about the rise and fall of the rap group N.W.A.