Orlando Bloom gets a new tattoo but spells his son's name wrong

Well, his heart was in the right place! Orlando Bloom recently showed a new tattoo that honors his son, Flynn, but it didn't work out as he had planned. the pirates of the Caribbean Star posted a photo of the new ink on his right arm of tattoo artist Balazs Bercsenyi, and fans quickly noticed that something was wrong.

The minimalist image presents the name and birth date of Bloom's son, Flynn, nine, but there is a twist. Flynn's name was written in Morse Code, and a follower familiar with the language pointed out a major error.

"If the Morse code is supposed to spell Flynn, then there is an error," a follower wrote before pointing out that the number of points for the letter "L,quot; was short and the tattoo actually spelled "Frynn."

Bercsenyi also posted photos on his Instagram of the work of art, and admitted that there was an error.

"A beautiful reminder for @orlandobloom of his son," Bercsenyi captioned a photo of Bloom's arm. "And yes, one point is missing, we know, it will be fixed."

Bloom shares Flynn with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. The couple separated in January 2011 and finalized their divorce in 2013. Bloom is now engaged to Katy Perry and the couple is reportedly planning a spring wedding. Meanwhile, Kerr married Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel in 2017.

According to We weeklyBloom and Kerr are successfully raising their son, and he told Howard Stern in September 2019 that his ex-wife will always be like a "family."

"I always said," Listen, you know, we will be in each other's lives for the rest of each other's lives, "Bloom said." We have a child. Let's do whatever it takes … It's not always easy. "

Kerr recently told the media that he "really respects,quot; Perry, and also revealed that they have "got along well from day one."

Both Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have talked about how much they want to start a family of their own. During his appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM program, he declared that he loves children, and Perry is also great with children.

"It would be a wonderful thing," Bloom said. "We're shooting for that."



