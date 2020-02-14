Oregon recovers from CU Buffs in the top 20 showdown – Up News Info

EUGENE, OR. The Colorado Buffaloes have lamented their performance in their two toughest road games of the season, losing uneven clashes that became defeats against Kansas in Arizona, ranked nationally.

%MINIFYHTML8b5fa20dda12fb33c4c99001cf193fd011% %MINIFYHTML8b5fa20dda12fb33c4c99001cf193fd012%

The Buffs will be a little more satisfied with the effort they delivered during a battle among the top 20 on Thursday night in Oregon, although they will be equally disappointed with the result.

Despite a balanced scoring attack, an often suffocating defense in the first half and a steamy night on the 3-point line, the 16th-place Buffs failed to do so at the decisive moment, dropping a 68-60 decision against the 17th. classified ducks.

Oregon used a late 12-0 run to get away, winning a division of the season series with CU while making a first tie with the Buffs at the top of the Pac-12 Conference standings.

After a slow start from both sides, the Buffs exploded in the middle of the first half, recovering 20 consecutive points to take a lead of 14 points with just under four minutes remaining in the first half. Six different Buffs players scored during the 20-0 race, during which the CU defense forced 11 consecutive lost shots out of the Ducks.

Oregon reduced the lead from 14 CU points to seven, but a McKinley Wright cube to Evan Battey gave the Buffs a nine-point lead at halftime. Oregon gradually reduced the deficit throughout the second half, eventually tying the game at 58-58 with a pair of free throws by Will Richardson with 4 minutes, 18 seconds remaining.

CU was without scores for more than four and a half minutes, while Oregon achieved its career that changed the game at the end of the second half.

Three players scored in double figures for the Buffs, led by 14 each from D’Shawn Schwartz and Evan Battey. After keeping Oregon at a .323 shooting percentage in the first half, the Ducks shot .467 in the second half.

Will Richardson of Oregon scored 17 of his 21 highest points in the game after halftime, while senior Ducks guard Payton Pritchard finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

OREGON 68, COLORADO 60

COLORADO (19-6, 8-4 Pac-12) Battey 6-10 2-3 14, Gatling 4-14 0-0 11, Wright 3-10 1-2 8, Bey 2-6 0-0 4, Schwartz 5-8 1-1 14, Siewert 3-7 0 -0 9, Parquet 0-3 0-0 0, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Walton 0-0 0-0 0, Kountz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 4-6 60.OREGON (19-6, 8-4)Juiston 3-9 0-0 6, Lawson 1-2 1-1 3, Duarte 3-10 1-2 8, Pritchard 5-13 3-4 15, Richardson 7-15 4-4 21, Walker 0-3 3 -4 3, Mathis 2-4 0-0 6, Patterson 3-4 0-1 6, Okoro 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 12-16 68.Halftime – Colorado 35-26. 3-point goals: Colorado 10-29 (Schwartz 3-5, Siewert 3-7, Gatling 3-10, Wright 1-4, Kountz 0-1, Parquet 0-2), Oregon 8-24 (Richardson 3-5, Mathis 2-4 , Pritchard 2-5, Duarte 1-6, Patterson 0-1, Walker 0-1, Juiston 0-2). Missed – Duarte Bounces – Colorado 34 (Battey 11), Oregon 35 (Pritchard 11). Assists Colorado 14 (Wright 5), Oregon 14 (Pritchard 6). Total faults Colorado 15, Oregon 12 ..