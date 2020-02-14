Omar Epps added to the spin-off of "Power,quot; "Power Book III: Raising Kanan,quot;

# Roommates, the original "Power,quot; may have officially ended, but a spin-off collection is already underway. After the previous announcement of Mary J. Blige and Method Man starring in the first planned spin-off, "Power Book II: Ghost,quot;, it has just been revealed that Omar Epps has been chosen in the third spin-off that surrounds the character. from Kanan

It hasn't even been a week since Starz's hit series "Power,quot; officially ended his career after six seasons. Fortunately for fans of the program, there is much more coming from the "Power,quot; universe: a total of four spin-offs to be exact. According to @Shadow_Act, Omar Epps has been used to bring his talent to "Power Book III: Raising Kanan,quot;, which is a prequel.

The program revolves around Kanan's younger days, including the way he started in the criminal underworld and became a drug dealer before he was killed. As for Omar, the details of his character are kept secret, but he is said to be an important character in the program.

In addition to Mary J. Blige and Method Man, "Power Book II: Ghost,quot; will also star in Naturi Naughton and Michael Rainey Jr., both repeating their roles as Tasha St. Patrick and Tariq St. Patrick. The series will show what happens to the characters after the end of "Power."

Then there are the two remaining spin-offs, "Power Book IV: Influence,quot; centered on the character of Larenz Tate, Councilman Rashad Tate, while fiercely assuming his political aspirations. That series will be followed by "Power Book V: Force," which catches up with the character Tommy Egan when he leaves New York City forever and heads to California.

