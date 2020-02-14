Olivia Newton-John will organize the charity concert Fire Fight Australia with

Stand together and stay strong.

Australian celebrity Olivia Newton-John He is using his fame forever. The actress and musician will present a benefit for Australian wildfires that will feature some renowned artists. Performances of Queen + Adam Lambert, Michael Buble, k.d. lang, 5 seconds of summer and more will take place on Sunday, February 16, and special coverage will be issued on Saturday, February 29.

The event will be called Fire Fight Australia and FOX will broadcast the special coverage. It will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney, and the proceeds will be used to benefit "key organizations that provide vital rescue, recovery and rehabilitation assistance in the short, medium and long term in areas affected by Australian fires," he said. a press release.

Specifically, the proceeds will go to the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR), "an organization that works in the field with Australian rural communities affected by the disaster and supports them in reconstruction."