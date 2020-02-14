Old woman found dead inside Dallas home after teams put out fire – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An elderly woman was found dead after the teams extinguished a fire in a house in Dallas early Friday morning, authorities said.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, firefighters responded to a house fire around 5:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of Frank Street in the Fair Park area.

The teams arrived to find a strong fire coming from the back of a one-story house.

After the firefighters extinguished the flames, authorities said an old woman's body was found inside the house. Authorities said there were no other occupants inside.

The woman has not yet been identified as officials determine her cause of death.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.