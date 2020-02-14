Obama appears in the NBA All-Star Cares Event – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (AP / Up News Info) – Former President Barack Obama, a big basketball fan, officially the first fan of the game during his eight years in office, made an unannounced appearance at an NBA Cares event.

He was part of the All-Star weekend in his hometown of Chicago with several of the best rookies in the league, second-year players and coaches.

Friday's event was for volunteers to fill several backpacks with school supplies, and that work stopped predictably when Obama entered the room.