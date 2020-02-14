nVidia: Nvidia's forecast exceeds expectations about sales in the cloud despite the success of the coronavirus – Latest news

Nvidia Corp on Thursday predicted first-quarter revenue that exceeded Wall Street expectations, driven by sales of its chips to cloud computing providers, even while projecting a $ 100 million hit for the coronavirus outbreak.

The forecast reinforced expectations of a rebound in the demand for chips and sent Nvidia shares almost 7% in extended trade. Last month, Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Nvidia's main rivals in selling chips to data center customers, forecast positive trends in that market.

Nvidia is the second chip maker after Qualcomm Inc. to warn of a potential business impact due to the coronavirus outbreak.

%MINIFYHTML49c93bf92711ff5d06cc37964d391fee11% %MINIFYHTML49c93bf92711ff5d06cc37964d391fee12%

Nvidia's biggest market is the chips that improve graphics in video games that are played on PCs and laptops. But in recent years, the company has expanded to sell to customers of data centers and cloud computing as its chips increasingly enhance artificial intelligence tasks, such as facial recognition and voice recognition.

Nvidia's data center chip business revenue, which is closely monitored, increased 42.6% to $ 968 million in its fourth fiscal quarter, exceeding the analyst estimate of $ 829 million, according to the firm's FactSet research.

Nvidia did not name large clients, but said "hyperscale,quot; customers drove the increase in data center sales, a group that industry analysts often define as the main cloud computing providers, such as Alphabet's Google Inc, the cloud unit of Amazon.com and Microsoft Corp.

Artificial intelligence chips for data centers come in two general types: "training,quot; chips that ingest data and train software to perform tasks such as recognizing a face, and "inference,quot; chips that use trained algorithms to carry out the task Nvidia dominates the training chip market, while Intel had most of the inference market.

But Nvidia executives said the company's inference revenue grew four times over the past year, thanks to a new chip. Chief Executive Jensen Huang told Reuters in an interview that the inference chips reached a "low double-digit,quot; percentage of Nvidia's data center revenue in its fourth fiscal quarter, but training chips also established a sales record

"I would expect the inference to grow, and I would expect the training to grow," Huang said.

The company based in Santa Clara, Calif., Said it expects revenues of the current quarter of $ 3 billion, roughly 2%, whose midpoint is above analyst expectations of $ 2.86 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China, an important market for its gaming chips and data centers, was unclear, but has reduced its sales outlook by $ 100 million in response. At a conference call with investors, Colette Kress, Nvidia's chief financial officer, said China accounted for about 30% of sales for the Nvidia gaming chip business, the company's largest sales segment.

"We expected a weaker outlook for its April quarter, as Nvidia has an exposure to GPU sales for very high games in China," said Kinngai Chan of Summit Insights Group. "We believe that continued strength in the Nvidia data center business can partially compensate for weak demand in its consumer games business in China due to the outbreak of coronavirus."

Nvidia said he expects the acquisition of Israeli chip company Mellanox Technologies Ltd for $ 6.8 billion to close in the "first part of the 2020 calendar." Nvidia still needs the approval of Chinese regulators.

Revenue from its gaming business, which is still the largest contributor to sales, increased 56% to $ 1.49 billion in the fourth quarter, but did not reach analysts' estimates of $ 1.52 billion, according to FactSet.

Total revenues in the quarter increased approximately 41% to $ 3.11 billion, above the analyst estimate of $ 2.97 billion, according to data from IBES of Refinitiv.

Net income increased to $ 950 million, or $ 1.53 per share, in the fourth fiscal quarter ending January 26, from $ 567 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, he earned $ 1.89 per share, above estimates of $ 1.69.

