Northbrook's wife, Stacy Shapiro, accused of hitting and running that wounded Chase Thompson in Deerfield – Up News Info Chicago

DEERFIELD (Up News Info) – Charges were filed against a woman who hit a child while driving on Deerfield Road, leaving the child dead.

Stacy A. Shapiro, 46, of Northbrook, turned himself in to the Deerfield Police Department authorities after she was accused of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. The crime is punishable by 3 to 7 years in prison and fines not exceeding $ 25,000.

The bonus on the order was set at $ 250,000. Shapiro was prosecuted and released after posting 10 percent of the required bonus. A preliminary court date was set for February 18. Chase Thompson, 12, was beaten Friday night on Deeerfield Road and remains in critical condition at Lurie Children's Hospital.

The child's father had offered a reward of $ 10,000 to the driver, provided the driver gave up. As Chris Tye of Up News Info 2 reported, the father, Thad Thompson, said Wednesday that his unconventional approach worked.

"They identified the driver and they have the car in their possession, and they continue their investigation," Thompson said.

Deerfield police told Thompson that they believe the person of interest taken to the police station on Wednesday is the driver who hit his son, Persecution, last Friday night.

Police also told Thompson at the time that he had the car that hit the boy.

Police took possession of a vehicle, a dark-colored Ford Escape with frontal damage, which is believed to have been involved in the accident shortly after 7 p.m. in the Deerfield Road and Beverly Place area.

All this is the result of advice that Thompson believes was driven by his $ 10,000 offer.

"Absolutely, I think that idea I had, that I don't know where it came from," Thompson said. "You know, I'm glad that the small legal delivery fee has generated a lot of interest."

Thompson would have paid the driver if that driver had given up before 7:07 p.m. This next Friday, one week after the accident. But the driver did not give up, so the reward will go to the forecaster.

Chase is not verbal and stays safe with closed double cylinder doors. But without a jacket or shoes, Chase left the family's home last Friday and was hit by the car.

Thompson feels that his unconventional approach helped his son in the only way he can.

“There are very few ways I could help Chase right now. I feel I helped him, and you know, it gives me a little tingling to say that, because right now I am relatively powerless to do anything other than help protect his future and provide some justice, "Thompson said.

Police told Thompson that they believed the driver hit the boy at a total speed of 35 mph, never stopped.