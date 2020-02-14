Nightmare Vacations: Virus runs aground cruise passenger plans | China news

Hong Kong – The rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak has transformed dream vacations for thousands of passengers on the high seas.

The 2,257 passengers and crew abroad MS Westerdam let out a sigh of relief when they finally saw dirt from the windows of their cabin and set off in Sihanoukville, Cambodia. His cruise had been abandoned for days after five countries denied him entry for fear that someone on the ship was infected.

On Friday, passengers were met by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who delivered flowers to welcome them.

Although no one has shown any symptoms of the coronavirus, the Westerdam crew and passengers underwent a health examination at the port.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen welcomes passengers and crew of MS Westerdam on Friday in Sihanoukville (Soe Zeya Tun / Reuters)

After the Philippines, Taiwan and Hong Kong, Japan became the last country to deny entry to all international cruises.

The fight in Tokyo to close its ports came immediately after a wave of confirmed cases on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is currently in quarantine and docked at Yokohama.

On Thursday, Japan's health officials confirmed that 218 passengers and crew, as well as a quarantine officer, have been infected, making it the largest group of infections outside of China, the source of the COVID outbreak19.

Floating petri dish

Like the virus, there has also been a fear that any cruise may be a floating Petri dish. However, health experts said that ships are actually safer than airplanes.



"Cruises are much less risky than, for example, airplanes for the global spread of a virus," Dr. Marc-Alain Widdowson, director of the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp, Belgium, told Al Jazeera. "This is because the boats are usually in the sea for several days, so this gives time for symptoms to show up in people who incubate the disease."

But then the duration of a sea voyage and the contained nature of a ship present other risks.

"If someone gets sick, it is possible to confine him to the cabins, but the ship's facilities are often not equipped to deal with many serious diseases at once. If someone is very sick at sea, it is difficult to evacuate him," Widdowson added . "Therefore, a cruise is a place for viruses and other microbes to spread rapidly."

MS Westerdam, a Holland American Line cruise ship, has aI was already banned from landing twice in Manila last week and Taiwan on Monday (File: Becky Bohrer / AP)

Originally scheduled for a two weeks Change in Yokohama on February 15: Instead of a return to Shanghai, the Westerdam, operated by Holland American Lines, last docked in Hong Kong on February 1 and received 800 more passengers.

After that, the Dutch-flagged luxury ship could not dock in Manila, Kaohsiung in Taiwan and, despite a request from the US State Department. UU., The American territory of Guam. Malaysia and Thailand also rejected Westerdam.

"@HALcruises He made a big mistake taking us to Hong Kong given the situation, "passenger Stephen Hansen of Vancouver, Canada, posted on social media. But Hanson was satisfied with the operator's handling of the maritime accident and the promise of a full refund.

"Everything it depends on the risk and crisis management plan that the cruise line had and what criteria were used to justify the decision to take more passengers, "said John Ap, professor of tourism management at the Institute of Tourism Studies of Macau.

& # 39; Health scare & # 39;

Unlike Hansen, passengers on another cruise were less fortunate to get their money back. The Norwegian Jade cruise ship, which was scheduled to embark in Hong Kong, changed port to Singapore.

The Norwegian Cruise Line operator declined to offer any refund to customers who canceled, according to US media reports.

Since February 6, Hong Kong government officials ordered the closure of the city's two cruise terminals, after the World Dream cruise ship docked with nearly 4,000 passengers and crew that required quarantine.

World Dream cruise passengers disembark on Sunday in Hong Kong after negative for coronavirus (Jerome Favre / EPA)

An emergency response accelerated after the ship's operator revealed that after leaving eight passengers from mainland China later infected, the ship made four more trips between Hong Kong and Vietnam.

In response to the outbreak, International Association of Cruise Lines whose The member lines represent more than 90 percent of the capacity of ocean cruises worldwide, has issued new policies that require a pre-shipment assessment. It has also prohibited anyone who has traveled or traveled through China, including Hong Kong and Macao, two weeks before departure or who has been in close contact with anyone visiting the aforementioned places.



But even long after disembarking, cruise passengers can still cause a health scare.

Last Saturday, SuperStar Aquarius was allowed to dock again at its home port of Keelung, near Taipei. The ship was exempt from Taiwan's ban, since 90 percent of the 1,750 passengers are from the island.



Although no infected cases were found, passengers have been in quarantine for 14 days. But a rebel passenger ignored the order and took a dip in the pool of a gym the next day. The club has voluntarily closed its doors to disinfect its facilities.

The current rush to close ports in Asia follows the ban on all cruise ships entering the South Pacific Islands, which has been in effect since late January, and several Caribbean ports rejected the German AIDA Pearl cruise because some passengers showed signs of the coronavirus.

All this followed an initial false alarm on January 30, when almost 6,000 passengers and crew members remained aboard the Costa Smeralda cruise ship in Italy, while authorities investigated a possible case of a 54-year-old Chinese passenger's coronavirus that He showed the flu. as symptoms

The tests turned out to be negative.