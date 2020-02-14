Nick Cannon: "Tekashi was probably the FBI all the time!"

Nick Cannon is analyzing Tekashi 6ix9ine's situation once again and says he believes it is possible that Tekashi has been working with the feds the entire time he was in the spotlight.

"I think a message is being sent to the United States," Cannon tells DJ Vlad. "First of all, when I joke and say & # 39; Donnie Brasco & # 39; and Tekashi was probably the FBI all the time, let's talk about the FBI for a second. The way this all broke down, they needed to have an entire community." . So, the way to achieve it is through stunting. The music industry. Showing what they can do. And they will use this guy who has a lot of attention to end the whole community. "

Before the arrest of 6ix9ine, there were rumors that he was possibly an "industrial plant," something that his arrest and subsequent trial helped feed.

"The FBI are the intellectual authors," Cannon continued. "The police. The police department that wants to put black men in cages. If he wasn't an FBI agent, there was an FBI agent very close."