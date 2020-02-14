NHL Stadium Series 2020: TV channel, time, how to watch Kings vs. Avalanche

In 2014, the Los Angeles Kings played in the first game of the NHL Stadium Series when they hosted the Anaheim Ducks at Dodger Stadium. Two years later, the Colorado Avalanche hosted the Detroit Red Wings at Coors Field.

Both the Kings and Avalanche lost their respective outdoor games, so something has to give in on Saturday night when the two meet at Falcon Stadium, the football home of the Air Force Academy.

Colorado has been one of the best teams in the NHL this season and currently has the sixth highest number of NHL points coming in on Saturday. The Kings, on the other hand, are in the middle of a reconstruction, as they have the second worst record in the league.

This is what you need to know to see the NHL Stadium Series 2020 from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Who plays in the NHL Stadium Series 2020?

Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche will meet on Saturday night.

This will be the first meeting of the season, as they will meet three times over the next four weeks.

Colorado saw its five-game winning streak end Thursday night against Capitals 3-2, while Los Angeles broke its five-game losing streak on Wednesday night by defeating the Calgary Flames 5-3.

2020 NHL Stadium Series: When does the disc fall?

Date: Saturday February 15

Saturday February 15 Time: 8 p.m. ET

The fall of the disc is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET while the Kings face the avalanche in the 11th game of the NHL Stadium Series.

What channel is the NHL Stadium 2020 Series?

Coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET for NBC (USA) and SN360 (Canada). You can also stream the game through the respective applications of each network: NBC Sports (USA) and Sportsnet NOW (Canada).

Where is the NHL Stadium 2020 series?

Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, will host the only NHL Stadium Series game this season. Normally home to the university football team of the Air Force Academy, the stadium's capacity is 46,692.

A unique feature of the stadium is its location. Falcon Stadium is 6,621 feet above sea level, marking it as the second highest elevation in all I-A Division football. This could result in both teams taking faster turns on Saturday to deal with the elevated elevation.

In comparison, the Avalanche stadium, the Pepsi Center, is 5,280 feet above sea level.

Marketing director and senior vice president of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, Declan Bolger, told the Denver Post that ticket sales are going well and are expected to run out before the record falls on Saturday.

This will be the second outdoor game of the regular NHL season played at a US service academy. UU. The first was when Washington Capitals beat Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 at the US Naval Academy. UU. In Annapolis, Maryland, on March 3, 2018.