Neymar says that Jadon Sancho is a & # 39; special player & # 39; | Soccer news

Neymar: "Jadon is a player that I really like to watch play and is a great player with a lot of quality,quot;





Neymar says that Borussia Dortmund and England's end Jadon Sancho is a "special player,quot; and revealed that he "really likes,quot; to see him play.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar admitted that he is looking forward to facing Sancho, considered one of the most popular young talents in Europe, when the PSG travels to Dortmund on Tuesday.

Before the knockout stages of the Champions League, Neymar praised the 19-year-old, who has recorded 12 goals and 13 assists in only 19 league games this season and has attracted the interest of a large number of clubs.

"Without a doubt, it will be a great game for football lovers," said Neymar, speaking before PSG's trip to Dortmund. "We are two teams that like to attack, two teams that qualify thanks to the players."

"Borussia has players who can make a difference. Jadon is a player that I really like to watch play and is a great player with a lot of quality."

"Borussia Dortmund is a team with many quality players. They have a special player, who is new but who is very good and is called Sancho."

"He is a good player. We all know how difficult it will be for us here in Dortmund. We look forward to playing a good game to get a good result in Paris."

Premier League, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United teams are interested in signing Sancho this summer, while Barcelona and Bayern Munich have also entered the race for their signature.

Dortmund will demand at least £ 100 million for Sancho, although at the moment no club is favorite to sign him, with Sancho wanting to play in the Champions League, and he could still decide to stay in his current club.

Sancho, who will turn 20 next month, has become an England international since joining Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017.

The city has the option of matching any offer for Sancho as part of an agreement, which means that the Bundesliga party must keep them informed if another club enters.

Meanwhile, PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Neymar will undergo a physical fitness test before Saturday's Ligue 1 match against Amiens.

Neymar has been absent since he was injured a rib in the 5-0 victory over Montpellier on February 1.

"For Neymar, we have to decide with the doctor after the test," said head coach Tuchel.

"Whether he plays tomorrow or not, he will surely be in Dortmund, but perhaps not at his best as he was two weeks ago."

"But I am convinced that he will help us and with this game we will continue, and we hope he will not be injured and can play some games in a row until the end of the season."

Analysis: Sancho's future depends on two things

Sky Sports News journalist Kaveh Solhekol …

First of all, will any club offer the amount of money for Sancho that will tempt Dortmund to sell it?

The second factor is football reasons. He will not leave Dortmund unless he enters an environment in which he believes he can develop, and that means he really has to have Champions League football.

Sancho focuses on Dortmund and tries to win the Bundesliga title with them.

But at the moment, there is no favorite club to sign it. His mind is totally in Dortmund and England in the summer, so his focus at this time is not on transfers.

We all know that it will be one of the best properties in the transfer window this summer and there are many clubs interested in signing it.

But don't rule out that Sancho stays in Dortmund because he has a lot of what he wants in the club. They are a fantastic club, have great support and compete in the Champions League and for the Bundesliga title.

So there is no problem with him staying there, but I think he is likely to leave in the summer.

Analysis: the unstoppable rise of Sancho

Erling Haaland of Dortmund celebrates with Jadon Sancho

Nick Wright of Sky Sports …

Jadon Sancho's decision to leave Manchester City at age 17 was seen as a bet, but it was worthwhile. In Borussia Dortmund, he has become possibly the most exciting young player in Europe, scoring 28 goals in 72 appearances since the beginning of last season and also entering the England team of Gareth Southgate.

His progress has accelerated this season, with 12 goals and 13 assists in only 19 appearances in the league, which gives him a combined total equal to Lionel Messi and only surpassed by a handful of players across the continent. There have been two other goals and two assists in a group of the Champions League that contains Barcelona and Inter Milan.

No wonder Manchester United is eager to sign him and they are unlikely to be the only ones. The opportunity to recruit this adolescent phenomenon is one of the largest clubs in Europe will be reluctant to miss.

You can read more analysis about Sancho's situation in Dortmund here from German soccer expert Raphael Honigstein, who was talking to Transfer Talk Podcast.