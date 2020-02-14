New mother-in-law wants DIL to love her – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5
<pre><pre>Grandma is too busy to take care of children - The Denver Post

Dear Amy: I am a mother-in-law for the first time.

%MINIFYHTML8cce23e694c4b30044f200be00d1204b11%%MINIFYHTML8cce23e694c4b30044f200be00d1204b12%

We are a united family. We have always kept in touch with each other on a regular basis, even after the children left home.

My son and my new daughter-in-law live about 90 minutes.

My daughter-in-law seems happy to keep contact to a minimum. This includes discussing / celebrating important events, both happy and sad.

For example, I am going through a difficult separation from my husband. I told my daughter-in-law that it would mean a lot to me to know about her, to know that she is worried about me.

When I expressed my feelings, she stated that I was telling her "how,quot; to love me. I told him that a loving family should be able to express their needs with each other.

A mother / son was not allowed to dance at her wedding because she lost her father and was told that it would be too difficult for her to see us dance.

I danced with my son at the end of the night, and she murmured to me that I didn't intend to be "a jerk …" about the dance.

Now they expect their first child, and my son called to tell me that the baby will be born with a heart defect and will need surgery at some point.

He asked me to wait a day before calling her.

I called her and left a message. She did not answer the call or send me a text message.

%MINIFYHTML8cce23e694c4b30044f200be00d1204b13%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here